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HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan's Maatrubhumi Sanitised: China, Galwan Clashes Axed on Centre's Orders

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Sanitised: China, Galwan Clashes Axed on Centre's Orders

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi has been 'sanitised'—all China and Galwan Valley mentions cut after Centre's orders.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan film
  • Government ordered removal of China references for security.
  • Film reshot 40% to make conflict non-specific.
  • Release delayed from April to August 2026.

Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi has sparked buzz with major changes. Once titled Battle of Galwan, it drew fire from China over its teaser showing fierce fights. Now, reports reveal the film is being 'sanitised', dropping all mentions of China and the 2020 Galwan clash, following orders from the Centre, with 40% reshot.

Changes In The Film

Maatrubhumi, starring Salman Khan, was first announced as Battle of Galwan, based on the real 2020 clash in Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese soldiers. The December teaser showed Salman leading troops in close combat against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh, but it faced backlash. By March 2026, the title changed to Maatrubhumi to tone down anti-China parts and fictionalise the story, as per a source: “Salman Khan was advised... to not only rethink the title... but also tone down the anti-China portions.”

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 Government's Role

A recent Bollywood Hungama report states the Ministry of Defence asked makers to remove all China references for security reasons. A source close to Boll,ywood Hungama said, “One of the requests to Salman Khan is that China shouldn’t be mentioned in the film. This was communicated... in advance. The cut... submitted earlier this month, has no mention of China.” Now, extensive reshoots are underway to 'sanitise' 40% of the film, making the conflict vague and non-specific.

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Chinese Objections

China's state media, like Global Times, slammed the teaser right after release, claiming it “distorts facts” and stirs anti-China hate. They said the film wrongly shows harm to Chinese land and troops. This row led to early tweaks, with the story now shifted to a broader patriotic tale without naming rivals.

Release Delays

Originally set for April 17, 2026, Maatrubhumi missed the date due to these edits and now eyes an August slot. Salman shared a new poster earlier, aligning with India's national mood, as the source noted: “Salman chose to... preserve the subject’s broader sensitivity.” Fans await how this Salman Khan actioner will play out sans real-world tags. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Salman Khan's war drama originally titled?

Salman Khan's war drama was originally titled 'Battle of Galwan'. This title was based on the real 2020 clash in Galwan Valley.

Why was the film's title changed from 'Battle of Galwan' to 'Maatrubhumi'?

The title was changed to 'Maatrubhumi' and the anti-China portions were toned down to fictionalize the story. Salman Khan was advised to rethink the title and reduce anti-China sentiment.

What specific changes were made to the film due to government orders?

The Ministry of Defence requested the removal of all China references for security reasons. Extensive reshoots were done to 'sanitise' 40% of the film, making the conflict vague.

Did China react to the film's teaser?

Yes, China's state media slammed the teaser, claiming it distorted facts and stirred anti-China hate. They stated the film wrongly showed harm to Chinese land and troops.

Has the release date of the film been affected by these changes?

Yes, the film's release was delayed from its original April 17, 2026 date due to these edits. It is now expected to be released in August.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Galwan Valley Clash Salman Khan Battle Of Galwan Maatrubhumi
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