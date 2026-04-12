Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Sanitised: China, Galwan Clashes Axed on Centre's Orders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan film

Government ordered removal of China references for security.

Film reshot 40% to make conflict non-specific.

Release delayed from April to August 2026.

Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi has sparked buzz with major changes. Once titled Battle of Galwan, it drew fire from China over its teaser showing fierce fights. Now, reports reveal the film is being 'sanitised', dropping all mentions of China and the 2020 Galwan clash, following orders from the Centre, with 40% reshot.

Changes In The Film

Maatrubhumi, starring Salman Khan, was first announced as Battle of Galwan, based on the real 2020 clash in Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese soldiers. The December teaser showed Salman leading troops in close combat against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh, but it faced backlash. By March 2026, the title changed to Maatrubhumi to tone down anti-China parts and fictionalise the story, as per a source: “Salman Khan was advised... to not only rethink the title... but also tone down the anti-China portions.”

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Government's Role

A recent Bollywood Hungama report states the Ministry of Defence asked makers to remove all China references for security reasons. A source close to Boll,ywood Hungama said, “One of the requests to Salman Khan is that China shouldn’t be mentioned in the film. This was communicated... in advance. The cut... submitted earlier this month, has no mention of China.” Now, extensive reshoots are underway to 'sanitise' 40% of the film, making the conflict vague and non-specific.

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Chinese Objections

China's state media, like Global Times, slammed the teaser right after release, claiming it “distorts facts” and stirs anti-China hate. They said the film wrongly shows harm to Chinese land and troops. This row led to early tweaks, with the story now shifted to a broader patriotic tale without naming rivals.

Release Delays

Originally set for April 17, 2026, Maatrubhumi missed the date due to these edits and now eyes an August slot. Salman shared a new poster earlier, aligning with India's national mood, as the source noted: “Salman chose to... preserve the subject’s broader sensitivity.” Fans await how this Salman Khan actioner will play out sans real-world tags.