Asha Bhosle Once Named Priyanka Chopra And Kangana Ranaut As Her Biopic Choices: Reports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asha Bhosle maintains strict diet since age 13.

Singer sacrifices ice cream, pani puri for voice.

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut are biopic casting choices.

Bhosle's dedication highlights career's disciplined lifestyle.

Few names in Indian music carry the legacy and longevity of Asha Bhosle. While her voice has defined generations of music lovers, her personal discipline has often surprised fans just as much as her artistry. In a candid reflection from years ago, the iconic singer opened up about her strict lifestyle choices, revealing sacrifices that began in childhood and continued throughout her celebrated career.

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No Ice Cream Or Pani Puri Since The Age Of 13

In a report published by DNA, Asha Bhosle shared this revelation during the Leadership Lecture Series in Dubai. She reflected on how music gradually became her life’s purpose and how early discipline shaped her journey as a singer.

The singer shared that she has not eaten ice cream or pani puri since she was just 13 years old. Speaking about her early journey and dedication to music, she explained how her profession demanded strict care for her voice and health.

She said, "Music was always important to me, but in 1947, when I started singing for Hindi movies, was when I realized that this is my work, this is my life. Earlier, before marriage, I used to think, ‘I won’t sing, I will eat ice-cream’, but it was God’s wish that he gave me singing as a gift and till now I am singing. I used to think at times that after singing, ‘I will have lots of ice cream, imli or pani puri’, but to date, I haven’t eaten either. They are bad for my throat, so after I left them at the age of 13, I haven’t had them."

Her Dream Casting For Biopic

In a 2018 interview with Bombay Times, Asha Bhosle was asked who she believed could portray her life on screen if a biopic were ever made. Her response was both thoughtful and modest.

She named Priyanka Chopra Jonas as her first choice, adding that Kangana Ranaut would also be a strong contender. However, she lightly dismissed the idea of a biopic altogether, suggesting that her life story might never actually make it to the big screen.

Asha Bhosle said, “I think Priyanka Chopra Jonas would be perfect to play me onscreen. Kangana Ranaut is also a very good actor. I feel she can be a great choice, too.” She further added, “Having said this, I don’t think a film based on my life will ever be made”

Asha Bhosle has often spoken about how music became her life’s calling after she began singing for Hindi films in the late 1940s. Over time, her dedication transformed into a disciplined routine where vocal health remained a priority above all else.

Her journey stands as a reminder that behind every timeless voice lies years of sacrifice, focus, and unwavering commitment. And perhaps that is what continues to make her one of the most respected voices in Indian music history.