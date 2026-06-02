Share Markets See Red Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex Over 400 Points Down, Nifty Near 23,200

Indian equity markets witnessed a weak start on Tuesday, with benchmark indices tracking negative global cues amid renewed concerns over the US-Iran conflict and uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts in West Asia.

The BSE Sensex opened below 73,850, crashing more than 400 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading near 23,200, falling close to 150 points, as of 9:15 AM.

The cautious start comes as investors assess the implications of stalled negotiations between Washington and Tehran, alongside fresh developments in the broader West Asian region.

At around 9:08 AM in the pre-open session, the Sensex was down 331.27 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 73,936.07, while the Nifty slipped 153.45 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 23,229.15.

US-Iran Negotiations Face Fresh Uncertainty

Geopolitical concerns resurfaced after Iran indicated that it would halt ongoing negotiations with the United States and maintain restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz amid continued tensions linked to the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire situation.

Tehran reportedly stated that discussions would not resume until Israel withdraws from Lebanon, raising fears that diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions could face prolonged delays.

Adding to market uncertainty, US President Donald Trump reportedly downplayed the significance of the negotiations, suggesting he was unconcerned about whether talks continued.

The developments have reignited concerns over stability in the region and their potential impact on global energy supplies.

Asian Markets Slide As Risk Appetite Weakens

Most major Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday as investors reacted to the deteriorating geopolitical backdrop.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 1.5 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi dropped nearly 2.5 per cent. The broad-based weakness reflected growing concerns that tensions in West Asia may remain unresolved in the near term.

The cautious sentiment across regional markets weighed on domestic pre-open indicators.

Wall Street Ends Higher Despite Geopolitical Concerns

US markets managed to finish Monday's session in positive territory, although gains remained modest.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.09 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.26 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed slightly, ending 0.42 per cent higher.

Despite the positive close, investors globally remain focused on geopolitical developments and their implications for inflation, energy prices and economic growth.

Crude Oil Retreats As Traders Monitor Developments

Oil prices eased in early Asian trading after gaining in the previous session.

Brent crude futures were trading around $94.46 per barrel, down 0.55 per cent, as traders reassessed the outlook for supply disruptions and the prospects of further escalation in the region.

While the pullback offered some relief, energy markets remain highly sensitive to developments involving the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments.

Gold And Silver Edge Lower

Precious metals also traded marginally lower, with both gold and silver futures slipping in early deals.

The subdued movement reflects a cautious approach among investors as they await greater clarity on geopolitical developments and broader market direction.

Market sentiment is expected to remain closely tied to developments in West Asia, particularly any updates on US-Iran relations and the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

Investors will also monitor crude oil prices, foreign fund activity and global market trends for further direction. While softer oil prices could offer some support, the broader tone is likely to remain cautious until there is greater clarity on the geopolitical front.

With global uncertainty persisting, volatility may remain elevated throughout the trading session.