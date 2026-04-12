Yash’s Toxic, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Bring Indian Tentpoles To Spotlight At CinemaCon 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana film showcased at CinemaCon for global exhibition and studio leaders.

Two-part epic Ramayana targets Diwali 2026 and 2027 worldwide releases.

Toxic movie starring Yash also highlighted at CinemaCon for global visibility.

Indian cinema gains international presence at Las Vegas convention.

CinemaCon 2026 is turning into a big moment for Indian cinema, with Ramayana and Toxic both generating trade-floor chatter in Las Vegas. Namit Malhotra’s strategy around Ramayana is especially notable because the film is being positioned as a two-part, worldwide spectacle with Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 releases. In a recent post, the Toxic banner inside the CinemaCon hall reinforces how Indian tentpoles are leaning into international visibility at the industry’s biggest convention.

Ramayana At CinemaCon 2026

Ramayana at CinemaCon centers on Namit Malhotra’s move to bring the film directly to global exhibition and studio decision-makers, a smart publicity play for a project already designed as a worldwide event. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash as Ravana.

Malhotra has repeatedly positioned the film as a project meant to travel beyond India, saying, “We want to take Ramayana to the world,” and stressing that Indian films deserve a larger global footprint. That message fits the film’s scale: it is being mounted as a two-part saga, with Part 1 due in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

EXCLUSIVE: #NamitMalhotra's #Ramayana to have it's first private Showcasing at Las Vegas CinemaCon 2026. The Private Presentation will be held for Global Theater Chain Executives, Streaming Giants of Major Platforms and Select Industry Press. #RanbirKapoor #Yash #NiteshTiwari pic.twitter.com/jWLhblZMOK — The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) April 12, 2026

Why It Matters

This is a strong move because CinemaCon is where studio executives, theater owners, and distributors gather, so a showcase there can shape business conversations around a film long before release. Ramayana is also being spoken about in the same breath as giant global franchises, with Malhotra recently comparing its scale and ambition to films like The Lord of the Rings and Avatar.

The timing also matters because the movie has already entered the public conversation through its first major reveal and trailer rollout, so a CinemaCon presence helps sustain momentum in the months before release. In short, the strategy is to sell Ramayana not only as a mythological film, but as an international theatrical event.

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Toxic At CinemaCon 2026

Toxic branding inside the CinemaCon venue, which matches online chatter that the film has a presence at the event and that Yash’s attendance is part of the plan. Toxic is Geetu Mohandas’ Kannada action drama starring Yash, and it has been widely discussed as one of his biggest post-KGF projects.

A fan posts suggest the film’s marketing push is also targeting a pan-India and global audience, using CinemaCon to amplify its scale. Even without a full official studio presentation publicly detailed in the sources here, the banners and social chatter indicate that Toxic is being used as another example of Indian cinema claiming space on an international trade-show floor.

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About CinemaCon

CinemaCon 2026 runs from April 13 to 16 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The official schedule shows a crowded lineup of studio presentations, trade-show activity, and industry events, which makes it an especially visible platform for any film that wants theater-industry attention.

For Ramayana, the headline takeaway is the combination of star casting, two-part release planning, and a world-facing promotional strategy. For Toxic, the takeaway is simpler but still important: Yash’s film is being positioned to generate buzz in the same global marketplace, and the post already suggests its branding is already in the room.