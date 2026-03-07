Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'He's Sitting On A Chair And Talking Now': Javed Akhtar Shares Positive Update On Salim Khan's Health

Javed Akhtar shares a reassuring update on Salim Khan’s health after the veteran writer was hospitalised for a minor brain haemorrhage and treated at Lilavati Hospital.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Concern spread across the film industry recently after veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was hospitalised in Mumbai. The legendary writer, known for forming the iconic Salim-Javed duo, had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. Now, lyricist and longtime collaborator Javed Akhtar has offered a positive update on his health, reassuring fans that Khan is steadily recovering.

ALSO READ: Badshah Summoned Over Controversial Haryanvi Song ‘Tateeree’ By Haryana Women’s Commission

Salim Khan Hospitalised After Minor Brain Haemorrhage

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital a few days ago after doctors detected a minor brain haemorrhage. Following medical evaluation, he underwent a procedure as part of the treatment.

Speaking to the media earlier, Dr Jalil Parkar, who was overseeing the treatment, said:

"There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A procedure called DSA was done today morning. No surgery was required. He is still on ventilator. By tomorrow hopefully, he will be off ventilator. Keeping in mind the age, the time of recovery is more. He's fine, he's stable. All in all, he's doing quite well."

During his hospital stay, several members of the film fraternity and close friends of the Khan family visited to check on him and extend their support.

Javed Akhtar Gives Health Update

Amid the concern surrounding the veteran writer’s health, Javed Akhtar, who worked alongside Salim Khan for decades as part of the legendary writing partnership Salim-Javed, recently shared a reassuring update.

Akhtar was attending a book launch event in Delhi, where he spoke about his longtime friend and collaborator.

Javed Akhtar shared an update on Salim Khan’s health, saying, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “Salim is fine now. He’s okay and recovering. He’s sitting on a chair and talking, and I mean, he has improved.”

His words brought relief to fans and members of the industry who have been closely following updates about Khan’s health.

Daisy Shah Earlier Confirmed He Was Out Of Danger

A few days earlier, actor Daisy Shah, who has worked with Salman Khan, had also shared a positive update regarding Salim Khan’s condition.

Although she had not personally visited the hospital, she mentioned that she remained in contact with Salman Khan and his family.

Speaking to Filmygyan, Daisy said:

“I couldn’t meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well, it was a success and he is under observation, but he is out of danger.”

A Legendary Writer With Industry Support

Salim Khan is widely regarded as one of the most influential writers in Hindi cinema. Along with Javed Akhtar, he created some of Bollywood’s most iconic films, shaping the era of blockbuster storytelling.

As news of his hospitalisation spread, many well-known figures from the industry visited Lilavati Hospital to check on him, reflecting the immense respect he commands within the film fraternity.

With reassuring updates now emerging, fans and colleagues alike are hopeful for his continued recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Salim Khan hospitalised?

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after doctors detected a minor brain haemorrhage. He underwent a procedure as part of his treatment.

What is Salim Khan's current health status?

Javed Akhtar has provided a positive update, stating that Salim Khan is fine, recovering well, and improving. He is reportedly sitting up and talking.

Was Salim Khan’s surgery successful?

Actor Daisy Shah mentioned that the surgery went well, was a success, and Salim Khan was out of danger and under observation.

What was Salim Khan’s diagnosis and treatment?

Salim Khan experienced a minimal brain haemorrhage. He underwent a procedure called DSA, and no surgery was required. He was initially on ventilator support.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Javed Akhtar Salman Khan ENtertainment News Salim Khan Health Update
