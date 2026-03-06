Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentBadshah Summoned Over Controversial Haryanvi Song ‘Tateeree’ By Haryana Women’s Commission

Badshah Summoned Over Controversial Haryanvi Song ‘Tateeree’ By Haryana Women’s Commission

Haryana Women’s Commission summons rapper Badshah over allegedly indecent lyrics in his Haryanvi track ‘Tateeree’, citing concerns about public morality and young audiences.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rapper-singer Badshah has found himself at the center of controversy following the release of his latest Haryanvi track, Tateeree. The song, which hit digital platforms earlier this week, is now under official scrutiny as the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) has issued a formal summons, citing concerns over lyrics deemed indecent and potentially harmful, especially to women and minors.

ALSO READ: Director Mohan G Kshatriyan Slammed For Saying Vijay Has ‘Guts’ To Be With Trisha; Clarifies ‘Not Supporting Illegal Affairs’

Haryana Women’s Commission Steps In

Taking suo motu cognisance of the public complaints, the HSCW has launched proceedings against the rapper. Chairperson Renu Bhatia confirmed that the commission acted after receiving multiple grievances regarding the song’s content. She stressed that such lyrics could negatively influence young listeners and urged a careful review of the material.

The official summons, dated March 6, 2026, names Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia, as the primary respondent. Local authorities in Panipat have been directed to ensure the attendance of all concerned parties for the hearing scheduled at 11:30 am on March 13, 2026, in the Conference Hall of the DC Office, with Bhatia presiding.

Complaints Highlight Objectification Concerns

The complaints were formally lodged by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation. Both raised alarms over language in Tateeree that they say sexualises women and minors, objectifying them in the process. They have demanded strict action against all responsible parties, emphasising that such content crosses social and moral boundaries.

Commenting on the issue, Renu Bhatia drew attention to the approval process, saying,

“It is important to understand how such lyrics pass regulatory scrutiny, especially when they affect public morality and cultural sensitivity.”

Reflecting on her experience as a former three-year member of the Film Censor Board, she expressed concern about how Tateeree received clearance despite potentially offensive content.

About The Song

Tateeree, released on March 1, 2026, is a Haryanvi hip‑hop track performed by Badshah alongside vocalist Simran Jaglan. Badshah penned the lyrics, while Hiten composed and produced the music. The song’s video, directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu, fuses contemporary rap with regional Haryanvi musical influences.

The controversy around Tateeree underscores the ongoing tension between creative expression and cultural sensitivities in India’s music scene, sparking wider debate on what content is deemed acceptable in mainstream media.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Badshah been summoned by the Haryana State Commission for Women?

The Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Badshah over alleged indecent and harmful lyrics in his Haryanvi song 'Tateeree', which they believe could negatively influence young listeners.

When and where is Badshah scheduled to appear before the commission?

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia, is summoned to a hearing at 11:30 am on March 13, 2026, in the Conference Hall of the DC Office in Panipat.

What specific concerns have been raised about the lyrics in 'Tateeree'?

Complainants have raised concerns that the song's lyrics sexualize and objectify women and minors, crossing social and moral boundaries.

Who lodged the formal complaints against the song 'Tateeree'?

Formal complaints were lodged by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Badshah ENtertainment News Tateeree Haryana Women's Commission
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Badshah Summoned Over Controversial Haryanvi Song ‘Tateeree’ By Haryana Women’s Commission
Badshah Summoned Over Controversial Haryanvi Song ‘Tateeree’ By Haryana Women’s Commission
Entertainment
Badshah In Trouble: Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Rapper Over Tateeree Lyrics
Badshah In Trouble: Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Rapper Over Tateeree Lyrics
Entertainment
Charak: Fair Of Faith Review | A Poor Kantara Rip-Off That’s Hard To Sit Through
Charak: Fair Of Faith Review | A Poor Kantara Rip-Off That’s Hard To Sit Through
Entertainment
Director Mohan G Kshatriyan Slammed For Saying Vijay Has ‘Guts’ To Be With Trisha; Clarifies ‘Not Supporting Illegal Affairs’
Director Mohan G Kshatriyan Slammed For Saying Vijay Has ‘Guts’ To Be With Trisha; Clarifies ‘Not Supporting Illegal Affairs’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US Torpedo Attack Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean, 80+ Sailors Dead
Breaking News: Uncertainty Over Iran’s Next Leader After Khamenei’s Death
War Alert: Oil Prices Surge as Iran War Escalates, Trump Makes Big Statement on Iran Leadership
Breaking News: Jaishankar Meets Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amid Middle East Crisis
War breaking: Iranian 'Kheybar Shekan' missiles breach defenses, striking residential areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
OPINION | International Year Of The Woman Farmer: Moving Women Up The Value Chain
Opinion
Embed widget