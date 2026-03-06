Badshah Summoned Over Controversial Haryanvi Song ‘Tateeree’ By Haryana Women’s Commission

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rapper-singer Badshah has found himself at the center of controversy following the release of his latest Haryanvi track, Tateeree. The song, which hit digital platforms earlier this week, is now under official scrutiny as the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) has issued a formal summons, citing concerns over lyrics deemed indecent and potentially harmful, especially to women and minors.

Haryana Women’s Commission Steps In

The Haryana Women's Commission has summoned singer-rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known as "Badshah," over alleged objectionable lyrics in his Haryanvi song "Tateeree." A hearing is scheduled for March 13 in Panipat. pic.twitter.com/tfOMTzSEKD — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2026

Taking suo motu cognisance of the public complaints, the HSCW has launched proceedings against the rapper. Chairperson Renu Bhatia confirmed that the commission acted after receiving multiple grievances regarding the song’s content. She stressed that such lyrics could negatively influence young listeners and urged a careful review of the material.

The official summons, dated March 6, 2026, names Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia, as the primary respondent. Local authorities in Panipat have been directed to ensure the attendance of all concerned parties for the hearing scheduled at 11:30 am on March 13, 2026, in the Conference Hall of the DC Office, with Bhatia presiding.

Complaints Highlight Objectification Concerns

The complaints were formally lodged by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation. Both raised alarms over language in Tateeree that they say sexualises women and minors, objectifying them in the process. They have demanded strict action against all responsible parties, emphasising that such content crosses social and moral boundaries.

Commenting on the issue, Renu Bhatia drew attention to the approval process, saying,

“It is important to understand how such lyrics pass regulatory scrutiny, especially when they affect public morality and cultural sensitivity.”

Reflecting on her experience as a former three-year member of the Film Censor Board, she expressed concern about how Tateeree received clearance despite potentially offensive content.

About The Song

Tateeree, released on March 1, 2026, is a Haryanvi hip‑hop track performed by Badshah alongside vocalist Simran Jaglan. Badshah penned the lyrics, while Hiten composed and produced the music. The song’s video, directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu, fuses contemporary rap with regional Haryanvi musical influences.

The controversy around Tateeree underscores the ongoing tension between creative expression and cultural sensitivities in India’s music scene, sparking wider debate on what content is deemed acceptable in mainstream media.