‘Proud Andhbhakt Of PM Modi’: Renu Desai Backs Dhurandhar 2, Urges Viewers To Watch

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As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate headlines, actor Renu Desai has now added her voice to the ongoing conversation. Sharing her thoughts on social media, she not only praised the film but also made a statement that quickly caught attention online.

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Calls Viewers To Watch The Film

(Image Source: Instagram/@renuudesai)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Renu Desai wrote, "If you have an ounce of respect for our Armed Forces and our intelligence agencies because of whom we live and sleep peacefully in our comfortable homes and then talk s**ttt about our own country please watch Dhurandhar 1& 2."

She paired this with a Bhagavad Gita verse featured in the film:

"Your duty is to uphold dharma, never to claim the reward. Let not the promise of victory guide you. The battlefield summons, be relentless in action - Bhagavad Glta - Chapter 2, Verse 47."

‘Proud Andhbhakt’ Remark Goes Viral

(Image Source: Instagram/@renuudesai)

In another post, she shared a clip from the film referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the scene, a character says, "Jab se ye chai wala Hindustan mein aaya hai, hamare logo ke andar aur khauf badh gaya hai."

Reposting the clip, Renu Desai wrote, "Proud andhbhakt (blind devotee) of BJP and our awesome PM Modi ji."

The remark quickly gained traction, fuelling discussions across social media platforms.

About The Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on March 19 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in key roles.

A sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, the film explores the backstory of its central character and his journey into the world of intelligence operations.

With strong box office numbers and growing online chatter, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to remain at the centre of both praise and debate.