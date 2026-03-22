Renu Desai praised the film and urged audiences to watch it, highlighting a message about respecting the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies.
‘Proud Andhbhakt Of PM Modi’: Renu Desai Backs Dhurandhar 2, Urges Viewers To Watch
Renu Desai praises Dhurandhar 2, calls herself a ‘proud andhbhakt’ of PM Modi and urges people to watch the film.
As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate headlines, actor Renu Desai has now added her voice to the ongoing conversation. Sharing her thoughts on social media, she not only praised the film but also made a statement that quickly caught attention online.
ALSO READ: Makeup Artist Shares Ranveer Singh's 'Ghost' Transformation In Dhurandhar 2 - WATCH Video
Calls Viewers To Watch The Film
Taking to Instagram Stories, Renu Desai wrote, "If you have an ounce of respect for our Armed Forces and our intelligence agencies because of whom we live and sleep peacefully in our comfortable homes and then talk s**ttt about our own country please watch Dhurandhar 1& 2."
She paired this with a Bhagavad Gita verse featured in the film:
"Your duty is to uphold dharma, never to claim the reward. Let not the promise of victory guide you. The battlefield summons, be relentless in action - Bhagavad Glta - Chapter 2, Verse 47."
‘Proud Andhbhakt’ Remark Goes Viral
In another post, she shared a clip from the film referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In the scene, a character says, "Jab se ye chai wala Hindustan mein aaya hai, hamare logo ke andar aur khauf badh gaya hai."
Reposting the clip, Renu Desai wrote, "Proud andhbhakt (blind devotee) of BJP and our awesome PM Modi ji."
The remark quickly gained traction, fuelling discussions across social media platforms.
About The Film
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on March 19 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in key roles.
A sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, the film explores the backstory of its central character and his journey into the world of intelligence operations.
With strong box office numbers and growing online chatter, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to remain at the centre of both praise and debate.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Renu Desai praise about Dhurandhar: The Revenge?
What Bhagavad Gita verse was featured in the film and shared by Renu Desai?
The film featured a verse from Chapter 2, Verse 47 of the Bhagavad Gita, emphasizing duty and relentless action without claiming rewards.
Why did Renu Desai call herself a 'Proud andhbhakt'?
She shared a clip referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated she is a 'Proud andhbhakt' of BJP and PM Modi.
When and in which languages was Dhurandhar: The Revenge released?
Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.