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From 'La La Land' Confusion To Will Smith's Slap: 6 Iconic Oscars Moments You Can’t Forget
From shocking on-stage controversies to historic award wins, explore some of the most unforgettable moments that have shaped the legacy of the Academy Awards.
Iconic Oscars Moments You Can’t Forget
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
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Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
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