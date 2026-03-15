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HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentFrom 'La La Land' Confusion To Will Smith's Slap: 6 Iconic Oscars Moments You Can’t Forget

From 'La La Land' Confusion To Will Smith's Slap: 6 Iconic Oscars Moments You Can’t Forget

From shocking on-stage controversies to historic award wins, explore some of the most unforgettable moments that have shaped the legacy of the Academy Awards.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
From shocking on-stage controversies to historic award wins, explore some of the most unforgettable moments that have shaped the legacy of the Academy Awards.

Iconic Oscars Moments You Can’t Forget

1/6
Marlon Brando Declines His Oscar (1973): When Marlon Brando won Best Actor for The Godfather, he refused to attend the ceremony. Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather accepted the stage on his behalf and explained that Brando was boycotting the awards to protest the portrayal of Native Americans in Hollywood. (Image Source: x)
Marlon Brando Declines His Oscar (1973): When Marlon Brando won Best Actor for The Godfather, he refused to attend the ceremony. Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather accepted the stage on his behalf and explained that Brando was boycotting the awards to protest the portrayal of Native Americans in Hollywood. (Image Source: x)
2/6
Halle Berry Makes History (2002): Halle Berry made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball. Her emotional speech celebrating the breakthrough remains one of the most powerful and inspiring moments in Academy Awards history. (Image Source: x)
Halle Berry Makes History (2002): Halle Berry made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball. Her emotional speech celebrating the breakthrough remains one of the most powerful and inspiring moments in Academy Awards history. (Image Source: x)
Published at : 15 Mar 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Best Oscars Moments Memorable Oscars Moments Iconic Oscars Moments Oscar 2026

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