Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Wakes Up To Fog In March After Sudden Weather Shift

Delhi Wakes Up To Fog In March After Sudden Weather Shift

Weather officials have indicated that very light rain could return on Monday, with chances of thunderstorms and lightning due to an active western disturbance.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 09:08 AM (IST)

Delhi woke up to an unusual blanket of fog on Saturday, with cool winds keeping temperatures subdued, just a day after the city logged its chilliest March day in six years and its cleanest air in five months.

At 8 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 94, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category. Air quality had already improved significantly on Friday, when the AQI stood at 93 -- marking the first ‘satisfactory’ air day in nearly five months. The last similar reading was recorded on October 9, 2025, when the AQI was 99.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in the ‘moderate’ range from Saturday through March 23. As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms, AQI levels between 0–50 are classified as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’.

IMD Forecast For Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a minimum temperature of around 14°C and a maximum of 27°C for Saturday. Unlike Friday, when the city received 7 mm of rainfall, no rain was recorded in the morning hours.

So far, Delhi has received an average of 16.2 mm of rainfall this month, making it the wettest March since 2023, when the figure stood at 50.4 mm.

Weather officials have indicated that very light rain could return on Monday, with chances of thunderstorms and lightning due to an active western disturbance.

On Friday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 21.7°C—9.6 degrees below normal, making it the coldest March day since March 8, 2020, when the temperature had dropped to 21.2°C. The minimum temperature on Friday was 16°C, slightly below the seasonal average by 0.5 degrees.

Related Video

Breaking News: Alvida Jumma prayers in India marked by black armbands, grief over Iran-Israel tensions

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Mar 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Temperature Delhi Weather Delhi Fog
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Fog In March After Sudden Weather Shift
Delhi Wakes Up To Fog In March After Sudden Weather Shift
Cities
What Caused Delhi’s Sudden Weather U-Turn And 10°C Temperature Fall In March?
What Caused Delhi’s Sudden Weather U-Turn And 10°C Temperature Fall In March?
Cities
UP Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife By Crushing Her With Stone, Arrested Within 48 Hours
UP Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife By Crushing Her With Stone, Arrested Within 48 Hours
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds Pre-Budget Consultations With Labour Unions, Gig Workers
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds Pre-Budget Consultations With Labour Unions, Gig Workers
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Alvida Jumma prayers in India marked by black armbands, grief over Iran-Israel tensions
Big Breaking: Shia community protests amid Alvida Jumma in Delhi
World News: Mohan Bhagwat calls for peace amid rising global conflicts
Breaking News: Student clash turns violent at Varanasi college, firing reported
Big Breaking: Canada drops allegations against India in diplomatic shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Vs Suvendu Showdown: EC Shake-Up, SIR Row, And BJP Push Define Banerjee’s Toughest Test
Opinion
Embed widget