Delhi Wakes Up To Fog In March After Sudden Weather Shift

Delhi woke up to an unusual blanket of fog on Saturday, with cool winds keeping temperatures subdued, just a day after the city logged its chilliest March day in six years and its cleanest air in five months.

At 8 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 94, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category. Air quality had already improved significantly on Friday, when the AQI stood at 93 -- marking the first ‘satisfactory’ air day in nearly five months. The last similar reading was recorded on October 9, 2025, when the AQI was 99.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in the ‘moderate’ range from Saturday through March 23. As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms, AQI levels between 0–50 are classified as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’.

IMD Forecast For Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a minimum temperature of around 14°C and a maximum of 27°C for Saturday. Unlike Friday, when the city received 7 mm of rainfall, no rain was recorded in the morning hours.

So far, Delhi has received an average of 16.2 mm of rainfall this month, making it the wettest March since 2023, when the figure stood at 50.4 mm.

Weather officials have indicated that very light rain could return on Monday, with chances of thunderstorms and lightning due to an active western disturbance.

On Friday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 21.7°C—9.6 degrees below normal, making it the coldest March day since March 8, 2020, when the temperature had dropped to 21.2°C. The minimum temperature on Friday was 16°C, slightly below the seasonal average by 0.5 degrees.