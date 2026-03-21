Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Mulls 'Winding Down' Iran War, Says Other Nations Will Have To Guard Strait Of Hormuz

Trump Mulls 'Winding Down' Iran War, Says Other Nations Will Have To Guard Strait Of Hormuz

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 06:51 AM (IST)

US President Donald Trump said Washington is "very close" to the completion of its military objectives against Iran, signalling a potential wind-down of US operations in the Middle East. He also urged other nations "who use the Strait of Hormuz" to take the responsibility of guarding it. 

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump outlined what he described as key achievements of the US campaign targeting what he called Iran’s “terrorist regime.” These include the degradation of Iran’s missile capabilities, the dismantling of its defence industrial base, and the elimination of its naval and air power, including anti-aircraft systems.

 “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran,” he wrote.

Trump also emphasised the protection of US allies in the region. “Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others,” he added.

The US President also reiterated Washington’s longstanding position of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, stating that the United States would remain prepared to respond “quickly and powerfully” to any such threat.

Other Nations Will Have To Guard Hormuz

On the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, Trump said responsibility for security should shift to other nations that rely on the passage for energy supplies.

“The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other nations who use it — The United States does not!” he said.

While the United States could assist if requested, he suggested such involvement may not be necessary once Iran’s threat is neutralised.

“If asked, we will help these countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated," he added.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and ongoing military engagements involving US forces and Iranian-linked targets. Iran has not yet issued an official response to Trump’s latest statements.

Related Video

Breaking News: Alvida Jumma prayers in India marked by black armbands, grief over Iran-Israel tensions

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Mar 2026 06:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Mulls 'Winding Down' Iran War, Says Other Nations Will Have To Guard Strait Of Hormuz
Trump Mulls 'Winding Down' Iran War, Says Other Nations Will Have To Guard Strait Of Hormuz
World
US sanctions on global network financing Hezbollah
US sanctions on global network financing Hezbollah
World
Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei Sends Strong War-Time Message On Nowruz & Eid
Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei Sends Strong War-Time Message On Nowruz & Eid
World
Stranded At Sea, Indian Sailor Boils Water To Survive As Gulf Crisis Leaves Crews Trapped: Report
Stranded At Sea, Indian Sailor Boils Water To Survive As Gulf Crisis Leaves Crews Trapped: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Alvida Jumma prayers in India marked by black armbands, grief over Iran-Israel tensions
Big Breaking: Shia community protests amid Alvida Jumma in Delhi
World News: Mohan Bhagwat calls for peace amid rising global conflicts
Breaking News: Student clash turns violent at Varanasi college, firing reported
Big Breaking: Canada drops allegations against India in diplomatic shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Vs Suvendu Showdown: EC Shake-Up, SIR Row, And BJP Push Define Banerjee’s Toughest Test
Opinion
Embed widget