Trump Mulls 'Winding Down' Iran War, Says Other Nations Will Have To Guard Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said Washington is "very close" to the completion of its military objectives against Iran, signalling a potential wind-down of US operations in the Middle East. He also urged other nations "who use the Strait of Hormuz" to take the responsibility of guarding it.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump outlined what he described as key achievements of the US campaign targeting what he called Iran’s “terrorist regime.” These include the degradation of Iran’s missile capabilities, the dismantling of its defence industrial base, and the elimination of its naval and air power, including anti-aircraft systems.

“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran,” he wrote.

Trump also emphasised the protection of US allies in the region. “Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others,” he added.

The US President also reiterated Washington’s longstanding position of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, stating that the United States would remain prepared to respond “quickly and powerfully” to any such threat.

Other Nations Will Have To Guard Hormuz

On the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, Trump said responsibility for security should shift to other nations that rely on the passage for energy supplies.

“The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other nations who use it — The United States does not!” he said.

While the United States could assist if requested, he suggested such involvement may not be necessary once Iran’s threat is neutralised.

“If asked, we will help these countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated," he added.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and ongoing military engagements involving US forces and Iranian-linked targets. Iran has not yet issued an official response to Trump’s latest statements.