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HomeNewsIndiaWest Asia Tensions Hit Your Plate: Zomato Fee Hike Explained

West Asia Tensions Hit Your Plate: Zomato Fee Hike Explained

Higher fuel prices impact logistics, affecting both restaurants and delivery partners. Companies are increasing fees to offset these rising expenses, resulting in higher bills for consumers.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Food delivery platform Zomato has increased its platform fee by Rs 2.40 per order, raising it from Rs 12.50 to Rs 14.90. The latest hike comes after the previous revision in September 2025 and is expected to add to the overall cost borne by customers.

With the revised fee, Zomato’s charges are now nearly aligned with rival Swiggy, which already levies Rs 14.99 per order, including taxes. The move brings both platforms to almost the same pricing level in terms of platform fees.

Rising Costs Drive Increase

The hike comes amid a surge in crude oil prices, which has raised delivery and operational costs across the sector. Higher fuel prices impact logistics, affecting both restaurants and delivery partners. Companies are increasing fees to offset these rising expenses, resulting in higher bills for consumers.

Impact Of West Asia Tensions

The increase in platform fees coincides with escalating tensions in West Asia, which have contributed to rising global oil prices. The broader impact is being felt across sectors in India, including fuel and food delivery services.

Competition Intensifies In Food Delivery Space

The development also comes at a time of shifting dynamics in the food delivery market. Urban mobility startup Rapido has recently entered the segment with its service “Only” in Bengaluru.

The company has said it will not charge customers or restaurants any additional fees beyond the delivery fee, a move that could intensify competition, particularly as users raise concerns over rising charges on existing platforms.

Related Video

Breaking News: Alvida Jumma prayers in India marked by black armbands, grief over Iran-Israel tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new platform fee for Zomato orders?

Zomato has increased its platform fee by ₹2.40, from ₹12.50 to ₹14.90 per order.

Why has Zomato increased its platform fee?

The increase is due to rising operational costs, particularly from higher crude oil and fuel prices impacting delivery expenses.

How does Zomato's new fee compare to Swiggy?

Zomato's new fee of ₹14.90 is now almost the same as Swiggy's fee of ₹14.99 per order.

Are there any new competitors in the food delivery market?

Yes, Urban mobility startup Rapido has entered the food delivery segment with its 'Only' service in Bengaluru, aiming to not charge additional fees.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fuel Price Rise Zomato Zomato Platform Fee Zomato Platform Fee Hike
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