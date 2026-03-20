West Asia Tensions Hit Your Plate: Zomato Fee Hike Explained

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Food delivery platform Zomato has increased its platform fee by Rs 2.40 per order, raising it from Rs 12.50 to Rs 14.90. The latest hike comes after the previous revision in September 2025 and is expected to add to the overall cost borne by customers.

With the revised fee, Zomato’s charges are now nearly aligned with rival Swiggy, which already levies Rs 14.99 per order, including taxes. The move brings both platforms to almost the same pricing level in terms of platform fees.

Rising Costs Drive Increase

The hike comes amid a surge in crude oil prices, which has raised delivery and operational costs across the sector. Higher fuel prices impact logistics, affecting both restaurants and delivery partners. Companies are increasing fees to offset these rising expenses, resulting in higher bills for consumers.

Impact Of West Asia Tensions

The increase in platform fees coincides with escalating tensions in West Asia, which have contributed to rising global oil prices. The broader impact is being felt across sectors in India, including fuel and food delivery services.

Competition Intensifies In Food Delivery Space

The development also comes at a time of shifting dynamics in the food delivery market. Urban mobility startup Rapido has recently entered the segment with its service “Only” in Bengaluru.

The company has said it will not charge customers or restaurants any additional fees beyond the delivery fee, a move that could intensify competition, particularly as users raise concerns over rising charges on existing platforms.