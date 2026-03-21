A major internal rift has erupted in Pakistan after Asim Munir insulted Shia clerics during a high-level meeting, triggering open backlash from the Shia community across the country. The controversy stems from a closed-door meeting held in Rawalpindi, where Munir, in an angry tone, told Shia clerics “If you love Iran, then go to Iran.”

The remark has since ignited outrage, with prominent Shia leaders publicly challenging the Pakistan Army’s top leadership. Senior Shia cleric Allama Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi directly hit back at Munir, saying “You should go to America and Israel. You work for Donald Trump and the United States against Pakistan.”

Rizvi further exposed the military establishment of acting at the behest of Washington, stating that regime changes in Pakistan have been carried out under American influence.

He added that Pakistan’s current instability is a direct consequence of what he described as “American servitude,” and suggested that those aligned with US interests should leave the country.

Munir's Behaviour Aggressive: Cleric

Another cleric present at the meeting, Allama Hasnain Gardezi described Munir’s behaviour as aggressive and disrespectful. According to Gardezi, Munir spoke to senior shia religious leaders “as if addressing junior officers,” using language and tone unbecoming of someone holding such a powerful position.

Gardezi further revealed that Munir repeatedly questioned the patriotism of Pakistan’s Shia community during the meeting and issued warnings that any act of violence against the military would be met with lethal force.

Confirming the controversial remarks, Gardezi stated that Munir warned clerics against showing loyalty to Iran, saying those who are “more loyal to Iran should leave Pakistan.” He countered this narrative by pointing out that, by the same logic, those loyal to the United States should also leave Pakistan.

At the core of the controversy is Munir’s attempt to link internal sectarian identity with external geopolitical alignments. During the meeting, he reminded clerics of Pakistan’s defence commitments with Saudi Arabia and warned that if Iran continues military actions against Saudi interests, Pakistan may be forced to join the conflict.