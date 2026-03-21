Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles At Joint US-UK Base Diego Garcia In Indian Ocean: Report

Iran Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles At Joint US-UK Base Diego Garcia In Indian Ocean: Report

Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles towards Diego Garcia, a US-UK military base, in the Indian Ocean, raising concerns about their power projection capabilities.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles targeting the strategically important Diego Garcia, a joint U.S.-U.K. military base in the Indian Ocean, in what marks a significant escalation, The Wall Street Journal reported citing US officials.

According to the report, neither missile struck the base. One reportedly malfunctioned mid-flight, while the other was engaged by a US warship using an SM-3 interceptor, though it remains unclear whether the interception was successful.

First Operational Use Of IRBMs

US officials told The Wall Street Journal that the strike represents Iran’s first known operational deployment of intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs), signalling an ability to project power far beyond the Middle East and directly threaten US assets.

The targeting of Diego Garcia, located roughly 4,000 kilometres from Iran, suggests Tehran’s missile capabilities may extend further than it has publicly acknowledged.

Range Discrepancies Raise Concerns

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had previously stated that the country had voluntarily capped its missile range at 2,000 kilometres.

However, independent assessments differ. The Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms Control, through its Iran Watch program, estimates that Iran possesses missiles capable of reaching up to 4,000 kilometres.

Meanwhile, Israel's Alma Research and Education Center has placed the upper limit closer to 3,000 kilometres, while noting ongoing development efforts for longer-range systems.

Strategic Importance Of Diego Garcia

Situated on a remote island in the British Indian Ocean Territory, Diego Garcia serves as a critical military hub for the United States. The base hosts long-range bombers, nuclear-powered submarines, and guided-missile destroyers, making it a key asset for projecting power across Asia and the Middle East.

The development comes amid ongoing discussions between the United Kingdom and Mauritius over the future of the Chagos Islands, including Diego Garcia. The talks involve a potential transfer of sovereignty to Mauritius while maintaining a long-term lease for continued US-UK military use.

US President Donald Trump and several Republican lawmakers have expressed opposition to the proposal, citing strategic and security concerns.

Related Video

Breaking News: Alvida Jumma prayers in India marked by black armbands, grief over Iran-Israel tensions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Iran's ballistic missiles hit Diego Garcia?

No, neither missile struck the base. One malfunctioned mid-flight, and the other was engaged by a US warship.

What is the significance of Iran using intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs)?

This marks Iran's first known operational deployment of IRBMs, showing an ability to project power and threaten US assets far beyond the Middle East.

How far is Diego Garcia from Iran?

Diego Garcia is located approximately 4,000 kilometers from Iran, suggesting Iran's missile capabilities may extend further than previously known.

What is the strategic importance of Diego Garcia?

Diego Garcia is a critical U.S. military hub hosting long-range bombers, submarines, and destroyers, vital for projecting power in Asia and the Middle East.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Mar 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Ocean Iran Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Warns Of Targeting Tourist Destinations Worldwide As US-Israel War Enters Third Week
Iran Warns Of Targeting Tourist Destinations Worldwide As US-Israel War Enters Third Week
World
Iran Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles At Joint US-UK Base Diego Garcia In Indian Ocean: Report
Iran Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles At Joint US-UK Base Diego Garcia In Indian Ocean: Report
World
US Lifts Sanctions On Iranian Oil At Sea For One Month
US Lifts Sanctions On Iranian Oil At Sea For One Month
World
Trump Mulls 'Winding Down' Iran War, Says Other Nations Will Have To Guard Strait Of Hormuz
Trump Mulls 'Winding Down' Iran War, Says Other Nations Will Have To Guard Strait Of Hormuz
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Alvida Jumma prayers in India marked by black armbands, grief over Iran-Israel tensions
Big Breaking: Shia community protests amid Alvida Jumma in Delhi
World News: Mohan Bhagwat calls for peace amid rising global conflicts
Breaking News: Student clash turns violent at Varanasi college, firing reported
Big Breaking: Canada drops allegations against India in diplomatic shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Vs Suvendu Showdown: EC Shake-Up, SIR Row, And BJP Push Define Banerjee’s Toughest Test
Opinion
Embed widget