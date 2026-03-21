TMC Releases First List Of 17 Candidates For Assam Assembly Elections

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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress on Saturday released its first list of 17 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections.

TMC has fielded Jiten Nag from Digboi, Tapas Das from Udharbond, Mominur Islam from Bilasipara, Rajan Chouhan from Gorewar, and Dulu Ahmed from Chamaria. The list also includes Udangsri Narzary (Baokhungri), Arif Akhtar Ahmed (Jaleswar), Fazlut Rahman Laskar (Katigorah), and Shahjahan Laskar (Sonai), among others.

All India Trinamool Congress released its first list of 17 candidates for Assam Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/bimdWHPBvg — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2026

Congress's 4th List For Assam Out

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress unit in Assam on Friday released its fourth list of candidates, naming seven more nominees and taking its total to 94 for the upcoming 126-member Assembly elections.

The latest list features Jayanta Borah, who left the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024, from the Biswanath constituency, along with party spokesperson Bidisha Neog, Youth Congress leader Rohit Pariga, spokesperson Joy Prakash Das, Gyandip Mohan, Pran Kurmi, and Rahul Roy.

According to a statement issued by the All India Congress Committee, the party has allocated 11 seats to its alliance partner, Raijor Dal.

The Congress has broadened its alliance ahead of the polls, joining hands with Raijor Dal to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The agreement was finalised after weeks of negotiations and was jointly announced by Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.

The opposition alliance also includes the Assam Jatiya Parishad, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, and the All Party Hill Leaders' Conference.

NDA To Contest 89 Seats In Assam

On the other hand, the NDA candidate lineup sees the BJP contesting 89 seats, the Asom Gana Parishad fielding candidates in 26 constituencies, and the Bodoland People's Front in 11 seats.

Polling for the Assam Assembly elections is scheduled for April 9, with vote counting set for May 4. The contest is expected to be primarily between the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led alliance.

The Congress has expanded its coalition this time after suffering a major setback in the 2021 elections. In the previous polls, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP, and the United People’s Party Liberal, secured 75 seats, including 60 won by the BJP alone. In contrast, the Congress-led alliance, which included the AIUDF, BPF, and Left parties, managed to win only 16 seats.