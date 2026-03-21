Student Shot Dead Inside Varanasi College Campus, Accused Arrested

Chaos erupted at Uday Pratap College in Varanasi on Friday morning after a student was shot by another student within the campus. The incident left students, teachers, and staff in shock, as shots were fired just outside a classroom.

The injured student was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by doctors.

Students Protest, Campus Turns Tense

Following the incident, angry students staged protests and vandalised parts of the campus. Police teams rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control. However, the murder inside an educational institution has raised serious concerns over law and order and campus security.

Students also sat in protest outside the main gate, demanding strict action against the accused and questioning how a weapon was brought into the college, especially during the examination period.

Dispute Led To Shooting

According to reports, the victim, identified as Surya Pratap Singh, a graduate student, had an argument with another student, Manjit Kumar. The dispute allegedly escalated, leading to the shooting.

The victim’s family members and fellow students gathered at the hospital and trauma centre, where scenes of grief unfolded. His mother and relatives were inconsolable.

Police have arrested the accused, Manjit Kumar, and are currently questioning him. According to Pramod Kumar, further legal action will follow based on the investigation. Authorities are continuing their probe into the incident, which has sparked widespread concern over student safety in educational institutions.