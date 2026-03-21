Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ Release Delayed After Prashant Tamang’s Death: Reports

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Salman Khan’s much-anticipated war drama Maatrubhumi has encountered an unexpected setback, with its release now reportedly pushed back following the tragic passing of actor-singer Prashant Tamang. The film, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres in early April, is now undergoing major adjustments as the team reassesses both its schedule and narrative structure.

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Unexpected Setback Halts Production Plans

The delay stems from a combination of incomplete shooting schedules and necessary script revisions. Prashant Tamang, widely recognised after winning Indian Idol 3, played a pivotal role in the film as the primary antagonist. He had already completed several key portions of his performance before his untimely demise in January, but a number of crucial scenes remained unfinished.

According to industry sources cited in reports, the production team had planned additional shoots involving Prashant, particularly for essential sequences. However, his sudden absence has placed the project in a difficult position, creating both emotional and logistical challenges for the makers.

Challenges Of Recreating Or Recasting The Role

The team initially explored the possibility of reshooting his portions, but the complexity of his role has made this option difficult. Extensive action sequences and continuity concerns have further complicated matters, making reshoots financially and practically challenging.

In a statement reported by India Today, a source explained, “The team had a couple of planned schedules where Prashant had to shoot some really key scenes. With him gone, the team is absolutely in crisis.”

The same source added, “Close-ups could still be managed, but he was also part of extensive action sequences. It would not only be financially unviable but also a logistical nightmare.”

Exploring AI, VFX And Recasting Options

Faced with these challenges, the makers are now evaluating alternative approaches. These include the possibility of recasting the role or using advanced AI and VFX technology to recreate Prashant Tamang’s presence in the unfinished portions of the film. However, any use of such technology would require consent from his family.

Complicating the situation further is Salman Khan’s packed schedule. Aligning his availability while maintaining visual continuity adds another layer of difficulty to an already complex production process.

When Will The Film Release?

A final decision on how the project will move forward is expected soon, as the film still needs to complete production and enter post-production. While no official release date has been confirmed, industry speculation suggests the makers may aim for an Independence Day release, given the film’s patriotic theme.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi also stars Chitrangda Singh in a key role. Initially believed to revolve around the 2020 Indo-China Galwan Valley clash, the project now carries the thought-provoking tagline, “May War Rest In Peace,” hinting at a broader and more reflective narrative.