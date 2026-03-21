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HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ Release Delayed After Prashant Tamang’s Death: Reports

Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ Release Delayed After Prashant Tamang’s Death: Reports

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi faces delay after Prashant Tamang’s death, with makers reworking scenes and exploring AI or recasting options.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
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Salman Khan’s much-anticipated war drama Maatrubhumi has encountered an unexpected setback, with its release now reportedly pushed back following the tragic passing of actor-singer Prashant Tamang. The film, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres in early April, is now undergoing major adjustments as the team reassesses both its schedule and narrative structure.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Asked To Tone Down ‘Anti-China’ Content As Battle Of Galwan Renamed Maatrubhumi: Report

Unexpected Setback Halts Production Plans

The delay stems from a combination of incomplete shooting schedules and necessary script revisions. Prashant Tamang, widely recognised after winning Indian Idol 3, played a pivotal role in the film as the primary antagonist. He had already completed several key portions of his performance before his untimely demise in January, but a number of crucial scenes remained unfinished.

According to industry sources cited in reports, the production team had planned additional shoots involving Prashant, particularly for essential sequences. However, his sudden absence has placed the project in a difficult position, creating both emotional and logistical challenges for the makers.

Challenges Of Recreating Or Recasting The Role

The team initially explored the possibility of reshooting his portions, but the complexity of his role has made this option difficult. Extensive action sequences and continuity concerns have further complicated matters, making reshoots financially and practically challenging.

In a statement reported by India Today, a source explained, “The team had a couple of planned schedules where Prashant had to shoot some really key scenes. With him gone, the team is absolutely in crisis.”

The same source added, “Close-ups could still be managed, but he was also part of extensive action sequences. It would not only be financially unviable but also a logistical nightmare.”

Exploring AI, VFX And Recasting Options

Faced with these challenges, the makers are now evaluating alternative approaches. These include the possibility of recasting the role or using advanced AI and VFX technology to recreate Prashant Tamang’s presence in the unfinished portions of the film. However, any use of such technology would require consent from his family.

Complicating the situation further is Salman Khan’s packed schedule. Aligning his availability while maintaining visual continuity adds another layer of difficulty to an already complex production process.

When Will The Film Release?

A final decision on how the project will move forward is expected soon, as the film still needs to complete production and enter post-production. While no official release date has been confirmed, industry speculation suggests the makers may aim for an Independence Day release, given the film’s patriotic theme.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi also stars Chitrangda Singh in a key role. Initially believed to revolve around the 2020 Indo-China Galwan Valley clash, the project now carries the thought-provoking tagline, “May War Rest In Peace,” hinting at a broader and more reflective narrative.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the release of Maatrubhumi been postponed?

The war drama Maatrubhumi's release has been postponed due to the tragic passing of actor-singer Prashant Tamang, who played a pivotal role in the film.

What challenges are the makers facing with Prashant Tamang's unfinished scenes?

The makers are facing challenges in reshooting Prashant Tamang's scenes due to the complexity of his role, including extensive action sequences and continuity concerns.

What alternative solutions are being considered for the unfinished scenes?

The filmmakers are exploring options like recasting the role or using AI and VFX technology to recreate Prashant Tamang's presence, subject to family consent.

When might Maatrubhumi be released?

While no official date is set, industry speculation suggests a possible Independence Day release, given the film's patriotic theme.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prashant Tamang Salman Khan ENtertainment News Maatrubhumi
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