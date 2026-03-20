Downloading Dhurandhar 2 From Telegram For Free? Get Ready To Pay Rs 3 Lakh Fine

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Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, hit cinemas on March 19, with paid previews drawing large crowds even before the official opening day on March 20. Ranveer Singh returns as Hamza, an Indian spy working undercover to dismantle Pakistan's terror network. The film has already seen strong footfall, and early trade buzz points to a solid box office start.

But alongside the excitement, piracy has become a serious concern, with illegal copies of the film surfacing online within hours of its release.

Is Dhurandhar 2 Available for Free on Sites Like Telegram And Filmyzilla?

Yes, Dhurandhar 2 has been linked to piracy searches almost immediately after its paid previews began. Keywords like "Dhurandhar 2 Tamilrockers download" and "Dhurandhar 2 full movie free" started trending online within hours.

Platforms such as Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulz, and torrent sites like 1337x are commonly associated with such leaks. These sites typically upload films in multiple formats, starting from poor-quality prints and moving up to HD versions.

Once the links are up, they spread quickly across Telegram channels and similar apps, making the film accessible to users in no time.

Watching the film through these platforms is not just illegal, it also puts users at serious risk. Piracy websites are loaded with harmful ads, fake download buttons, and hidden malware. One wrong click can result in data theft, device compromise, or financial loss.

What Happens If You Get Caught Watching Dhurandhar 2 On Piracy Sites?

Downloading or streaming Dhurandhar 2 from piracy platforms is a punishable offence under Indian law.

Those caught can be fined up to Rs 3 lakh, or up to 5% of the film's total production cost in certain cases. Repeat offenders may face imprisonment of up to 3 months. Even watching pirated content for personal use can be treated as a copyright violation.

Piracy also hits the people behind the film, not just the producers or actors. Writers, editors, technicians, and crew members all depend on a film's commercial success.

Illegal downloads cut into revenue and directly affect their earnings. Watching Dhurandhar 2 in cinemas or through authorised platforms is the right way to support the work.

ABP Live strongly discourages piracy of any form and urges audiences to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge only through authorised channels, including cinema halls and official streaming platforms. Supporting legal viewing options helps protect creative work and ensures fair compensation for everyone involved in filmmaking.