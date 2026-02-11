Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rajpal Yadav’s manager, Goldie, shared that he is “hopeful” the Bollywood actor will be released from Tihar Jail on February 11. The statement comes as the actor’s bail hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. The actor had surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with a cheque bounce case and a Rs 9 crore debt. Following this, actor Sonu Sood stepped forward to assist him financially, and soon, several others from the film industry followed suit.

Manager Shares Update On Rajpal Yadav’s Release

Goldie further revealed that multiple A-listers, including Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, have also offered their support to the actor during this challenging time.

“A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan; he too reached out. Ratan Jain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated,” Hindustan Times quoted the actor’s manager as saying.

He added that while people have offered help, financial transactions take time. He also urged the actor’s family to stay mentally strong.

“Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don’t happen overnight. Mentally, the family has to remain strong. Rajpal Bhai himself is very strong, and that strength runs in the family.”

Goldie also mentioned that several celebrations are planned at Rajpal Yadav’s home later this month and that the family is expecting his release before that. “Everyone wants Rajpal Bhai to be out by then. Hopefully, he should be released by tomorrow.”

People Extend Financial Aid To Rajpal Yadav

After the Delhi High Court denied Rajpal Yadav more time to repay his Rs 9 crore debt and directed him to surrender, he was taken into custody at Tihar jail. Following his arrest, actor Sonu Sood came forward to offer him help.

Sonu Sood extended his help by offering him a signing amount for an upcoming film, which he said was not “charity” but a gesture of “dignity”. He added, “When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”

Politician Tej Pratap Yadav has contributed Rs 11 lakh, while KRK has offered Rs 10 lakh to assist the actor.

Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh has also pledged financial aid for the actor. He offered Rs 1.11 crore to help the actor repay his debt and secure bail. He also shared the actor’s bank account details and assured that if the full amount is not raised by February 14, he will personally deposit the remaining sum in court, hoping to secure Rajpal’s release by Maha Shivratri.

Guru Randhawa has also extended support, announcing that Rajpal Yadav will feature in one of his upcoming music videos, with an advance payment already made. “Lets all help our senior actor Rajpal Yadav, sir. Will be transferring an advance amount as a feature in one of my upcoming videos. Sonu Sood paji, following what you started,” he wrote.

He added, “Lets all help and get him home safe. Waheguru.”







