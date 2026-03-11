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The Lok Sabha on Wednesday rejected a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla through a voice vote after heated scenes in the House. The motion was defeated amid protests and slogan-shouting by opposition members demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks during the debate. Presiding over the proceedings, Jagdambika Pal announced that the no-confidence motion had been rejected after taking the sense of the House. The decision came after repeated disruptions prevented a formal division, following which the House was adjourned for the day.

Motion Defeated

The resolution seeking the removal of Birla as Speaker was put to vote amid continued protests by opposition members. Opposition MPs raised slogans and demanded an apology from Shah, objecting to certain remarks made by him during the debate.

Pal, who was in the Chair at the time, repeatedly urged members to return to their seats so that the motion could be put to vote in an orderly manner. However, as the protests continued, he proceeded to seek the voice of the House. The motion was subsequently rejected by a voice vote.

Following the announcement, Pal adjourned the proceedings for the day as the disruptions continued inside the chamber.

Shah Hits Out At Opposition

Earlier during the debate, Shah criticised the opposition for bringing a motion to remove the Speaker, describing it as an unusual step in parliamentary practice.

He said such motions are rare and noted that it had been nearly four decades since a similar resolution had been brought against a Lok Sabha Speaker. Shah also described it as unfortunate for parliamentary politics that the integrity of the Speaker was being questioned.

According to Shah, the proceedings of the House have historically functioned on the basis of mutual trust between the ruling party and the opposition, with the Speaker acting as a neutral authority responsible for maintaining balance and order.

The Home Minister said the BJP had spent long periods in opposition but had never brought a no-confidence motion against any Speaker.

Shah argued that questioning the integrity of the Speaker effectively raises doubts about the functioning of India’s democratic institutions. Birla himself was not present in the House during the debate on the motion.

The developments unfolded amid heightened tensions between the government and opposition benches, with the debate and subsequent protests reflecting sharp political differences over parliamentary conduct and procedure.