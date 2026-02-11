Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘I’ll Give Rs 10 Lakh’: KRK Urges Bollywood To Raise Rs 5 Cr To Help Rajpal Yadav

Kamaal R Khan has pledged Rs 10 lakh and appealed to Bollywood to raise Rs 5 crore to help secure the release of Rajpal Yadav, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a cheque bounce case.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Kamaal R Khan has offered monetary help to Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently facing a Rs 9 crore debt linked to a cheque bounce case. The development comes after actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary also extended help to the actor, who is presently lodged in Tihar Jail. Politician Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has also announced assistance worth Rs 11 lakh.

‘Let’s All Help Him’: KRK’s Appeal To Bollywood

KRK took to his social media account to urge the Bollywood fraternity to step up for Rajpal Yadav and help him pay off his debt. 

“I am ready to give Rs 10 lakhs for Rajpal Yadav. Let’s all Bollywood people come together to give him Rs 5cr! If he does pay back only Rs 5cr, then he can come out of jail immediately!” KRK wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

He added, “Let’s all help him.”

Why Is Rajpal Yadav Behind The Bars?

Rajpal Yadav reportedly took a loan of Rs 5 crore in 2010 to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. However, the film failed to perform at the box office, leading to heavy financial losses after the actor had promised returns. Over time, the liability increased and eventually reached around Rs 7 crore. His legal troubles began after the repayment cheques started bouncing.

In 2018, a production company filed a case against him, and a magistrate's court found him guilty of cheque dishonour under Section 138. The court sentenced him to six months in jail.

The sessions court upheld the verdict in 2019. To avoid immediate imprisonment, Yadav and his wife approached the Delhi High Court. In 2024, the High Court granted him time to clear his dues and suspended the six-month jail term.

However, in February this year, the court refused to give him any further extension. Following this, the actor surrendered at Tihar Jail to serve the six-month sentence.

Before turning himself in, Rajpal Yadav stated that he had no money and claimed that he was not receiving support from the film industry. He said he was dealing with the situation alone. “What should I do? I don’t have any money. I don’t see any other solution…. Yahan hum sab akele hain [Everyone is alone here]. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”

The 54-year-old actor will next be seen in the upcoming films Bhoot Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle. He was last seen in the 2024 film Baby John. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Rajpal Yadav in jail?

Rajpal Yadav is serving a six-month sentence in Tihar Jail due to a cheque bounce case related to a loan he took for his directorial debut. The loan amount and accrued interest led to a debt of approximately Rs 9 crore.

Who is offering financial help to Rajpal Yadav?

Kamaal R Khan has offered Rs 10 lakhs and urged Bollywood to contribute Rs 5 crore. Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary have also extended help, and politician Tej Pratap Yadav offered Rs 11 lakh.

What was the loan taken by Rajpal Yadav for?

Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore in 2010 to fund his directorial debut film, 'Ata Pata Laapata'. Unfortunately, the film's poor performance at the box office led to significant financial losses.

What is the current debt amount Rajpal Yadav owes?

The debt linked to the bounced cheque case has reportedly reached Rs 9 crore. This amount includes the original loan and accrued interest over time.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
