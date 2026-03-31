Kathanar Trailer Out: Jayasurya Leads 9th Century Fantasy Epic With Anushka Shetty - WATCH

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The much-awaited teaser of Kathanar has finally been released, offering audiences a striking first look at a grand cinematic vision rooted in the 9th century. Directed by Rojin Thomas, the project signals a powerful comeback for the filmmaker, best known for his National Award-winning film Home, after a five-year gap. With its scale, ambition, and visual richness, the film is already generating strong buzz across industries.

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A Star-Studded Cast Anchors The Epic

At the centre of the narrative is Jayasurya, who takes on the titular role. The trailer also offers glimpses of Anushka Shetty and Prabhudeva in significant roles, adding further weight to the ensemble.

The supporting cast includes Sanoop San, Sandy, Devika, Nitish Bharadwaj, Vineeth, Harish Uthaman, Sreekanth Murali and Kulpreet Yadav, forming a robust lineup that enhances the film’s scale and depth.

Trailer Offers A Glimpse Into A Visually Rich World

The newly released teaser builds on earlier glimpses and first-look visuals, presenting an immersive and atmospheric world set in the ninth century. Without revealing too much of the storyline, it hints at a narrative deeply rooted in period fantasy, backed by detailed research and strong world-building.

The visual tone stands apart from conventional genre films, with a clear focus on creating a believable and expansive universe. The teaser introduces Jayasurya’s character as a commanding presence, while also offering brief but intriguing visuals of Anushka Shetty’s role.

A Pan-India And Global Release Strategy

Kathanar is being positioned as a true pan-Indian project, with plans for release in multiple languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and English. In addition, the film will reach audiences in several international languages, underlining its global ambitions.

The teaser was simultaneously released in six major languages, further reinforcing the makers’ intent to cater to a wide and diverse audience base. With its multilingual rollout, the film aims to transcend regional boundaries and appeal to viewers across markets.

Technical Team And Final Stages Of Production

The film brings together a strong technical crew, including music composer Rahul Subhramanyan, cinematographer Neil D Cunha, production designer Rajeevan and action director Jungjin Park.

Alongside directing duties, Rojin Thomas has also contributed to editing, VFX direction and action design, reflecting his hands-on involvement in shaping the film’s final output. The shooting has already been completed, and the project is currently in the final stages of post-production.

A Promising Monsoon Release To Watch Out For

With its teaser now out, Kathanar has successfully sparked curiosity without revealing too much of its narrative. The film’s unique premise, combined with its large-scale production and ensemble cast, positions it as one of the most ambitious Indian films in recent times.

As anticipation builds towards its monsoon release, audiences are left wondering how this 9th-century fantasy will unfold on the big screen and whether it can deliver on its grand promise.