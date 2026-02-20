Raj Kundra Gets Bail In Rs 150 Crore Bitcoin Fraud Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who was embroiled in a Bitcoin scam case, has been granted bail by a special PMLA court in Mumbai. He was accused of being involved in proceeds of crime worth Rs 150 crore. The news of his bail was confirmed by his lawyer, Prashant Patil.

Earlier in the day, he was spotted arriving at the PMLA court in Mumbai.

#UPDATE | Businessman Raj Kundra granted bail by the PMLA Court in Mumbai in the Bitcoin scam case. https://t.co/ymV0MF0tfu — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2026

What Is The Case About?

The case is linked to FIRs registered in 2018 at Nigdi Police Station and Nanded Police Station in Maharashtra. It is alleged that Amit Bhardwaj, promoter of Variable Tech Private Limited and GainBitcoin (gainbitcoin.com), duped investors of crores of rupees by luring them with promises of high returns through Bitcoin mining schemes. Raj Kundra was also named in connection with this case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the main accused, Amit Bhardwaj. The current value of these Bitcoins has been estimated at approximately Rs 150.47 crore.

In this case, summons were also issued to Dubai-based businessman Rajesh Satija. Both accused were directed to appear before the court on January 19. In September 2025, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet in the special PMLA court, naming Raj Kundra and Rajesh Satija as accused in the case.

Raj Kundra was also accused of refusing to disclose the wallet addresses of the Bitcoins in question. According to the investigating agency, Kundra allegedly tried to project the proceeds of crime as legitimate by conducting property transactions with his wife at prices significantly lower than market value.

Who Is Raj Kundra?

Raj Kundra is a businessman and the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty. In recent years, he has also been active in the Punjabi film industry as a producer. A few years ago, Kundra was jailed in connection with an alleged adult film production case. He later made a film titled UT69, based on his experiences in jail.