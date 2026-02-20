Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDid A 2012 Request By Complainant To Share Stage With Amitabh Bachchan Land Rajpal Yadav In Tihar?

Did A 2012 Request By Complainant To Share Stage With Amitabh Bachchan Land Rajpal Yadav In Tihar?

Rajpal Yadav’s legal dispute traces back to a 2012 incident, when the complainant was allegedly denied the opportunity to share stage with Amitabh Bachchan during music launch of Ata Pata Laapata.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Following the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Rajpal Yadav till March 18 so he can attend his niece’s wedding, fresh details have emerged regarding the legal battle between the actor and businessman Madhav Gopal Aggarwal. According to Rajpal Yadav’s legal counsel, Bhaskar Upadhyay, the present case allegedly stems from an incident involving Amitabh Bachchan during the music launch of the 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Complainant Requested To Share Stage With Amitabh Bachchan

Upadhyay claimed that tensions escalated when the businessman, who had lent Rs 5 crore to Yadav for his directorial debut, was reportedly denied the opportunity to share the stage with Amitabh Bachchan at the film’s music launch in September 2012. The refusal, the defence argues, offended Aggarwal and started the legal battle.

ALSO READ| Who Is Madhav Gopal Aggarwal? The Businessman Who Lent Rajpal Yadav Rs 9 Crore

The defence, per a report by HT, claimed that Amitabh Bachchan had attended the event as a personal favour to Yadav, and the actor’s team felt it would be inappropriate for the complainant to use the platform for personal visibility. This refusal reportedly angered Aggarwal, who moved the Delhi High Court to seek a stay on the film’s release until his dues were cleared.

“In September, Amitabh Bachchan stepped in for the film’s music launch, and the complainant wanted to share the stage with him. Rajpal’s team said no to that as Mr Bachchan wasn’t taking any favours for his presence, and the complainant got annoyed by that,” Upadhyay shared, before adding that the businessman moved Delhi HC in September 2012 to seek a stay on the film.

“The case was dragged till December 2012 when he deposited the first cheque of Rs 60,60,350, which was honoured.” 

What All Has Happened?

Rajpal Yadav and Madhav Gopal Aggarwal had initially signed an agreement along with three supplementary agreements until August 2012. After Aggarwal sought a stay on the film, both parties entered into a consent agreement in 2013, which rendered all previous agreements null and void. Under this new arrangement, an amount of Rs 10.40 crore was reportedly due, HT reported, quoting the lawyer.

However, the actor’s counsel claimed that the complainant allegedly revived old cheques from a defunct 2012 agreement, leading to a rare legal situation where Yadav was being penalised in two different courts simultaneously for the same cause of action.

ALSO READ| ‘I tried to quit…’: Rajpal Yadav Says Jails Should Have Designated Smoking Areas Like Airports, Railway Stations

“While the execution case was going on, the complainant revived the cheques from the third supplementary agreement, which was to be nulled after the consent agreement. In March 2018, based on that old agreement, the trial court convicted Rajpal ji and issued a fine of Rs 11.5 crores. And then in November 2018, the execution court sentenced Rajpal ji to three months' imprisonment for the same cause of action. But both can’t go parallel.”

Perhaps the most surprising claim made by the defence is that the complainant allegedly refused financial guarantees offered by Yadav. Documents, per an HT report, suggest that Yadav offered a property valued at Rs 15 crores as a surety to satisfy the decree and had already paid approximately Rs 1.90 crores, following an execution plea filed in 2016. Despite this, the businessman sought Yadav’s imprisonment.

Yadav’s legal team challenged the order in 2019 before a revision court. However, according to Upadhyay, complications arose due to an error by the newly appointed counsel. “The new judge observed that they found no merit in the case, and Rajpal ji’s counsel stated they were ready to pay the amount if given an opportunity for mediation. The court recorded this observation,” Upadhyay explained.

Rajpal Yadav’s Post After Walking Out Of Tihar Jail

On Thursday, Rajpal Yadav shared a post on Instagram thanking his well-wishers. “Aap sabhi ke pyar aur saath ke lie dil se dhanywad. [Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love and support],” wrote Yadav. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

In his Instagram Story a few minutes back, he wrote, “About to break the Internet with YesMadam, At Home Salon,” before adding, “Abhi bata diya to maza kir-kira ho jaega [If I tell you now, it’ll spoil the fun].”

Yadav is currently attending his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur, and videos of him dancing and making rotis have been going viral on social media. He was also seen dancing with his wife, Radha Yadav, during the mehendi ceremony.

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Rajpal Yadav granted interim bail?

Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail until March 18 to attend his niece's wedding. This allows him to participate in family events while his legal battles continue.

What is the origin of the legal dispute between Rajpal Yadav and Madhav Gopal Aggarwal?

The dispute reportedly began when businessman Madhav Gopal Aggarwal was denied the opportunity to share the stage with Amitabh Bachchan at the music launch of Rajpal Yadav's film 'Ata Pata Laapata'.

What was the initial agreement between Rajpal Yadav and Madhav Gopal Aggarwal?

They initially signed an agreement along with three supplementary agreements until August 2012. This was later superseded by a consent agreement in 2013.

What led to Rajpal Yadav being penalized in two courts simultaneously?

The complainant allegedly revived old cheques from a defunct 2012 agreement, leading to Yadav facing penalties in two different courts for the same cause of action.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Rajpal Yadav
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Did A 2012 Request By Complainant To Share Stage With Amitabh Bachchan Land Rajpal Yadav In Tihar?
Did A 2012 Request By Complainant To Share Stage With Amitabh Bachchan Land Rajpal Yadav In Tihar?
Entertainment
Do Deewane Seher Mein Review: Siddhant-Mrunal’s Cute, Relatable Love Story Where Imperfections Win
Do Deewane Seher Mein Review: Siddhant-Mrunal’s Cute, Relatable Love Story Where Imperfections Win
Entertainment
Toxic Teaser Out! Yash Returns As ‘Raya’; Fans Ask If It’s A ‘Warning For Dhurandhar’
Toxic Teaser Out! Yash Returns As ‘Raya’; Fans Ask If It’s A ‘Warning For Dhurandhar’
Entertainment
Toy Story 5 Trailer: ‘Old Man’ Woody’s Bald Spot Triggers Viral Meme Fest; Fans Can't Stop Laughing At His New Look
Toy Story 5 Trailer: ‘Old Man’ Woody’s Bald Spot Triggers Viral Meme Fest; Fans Can't Stop Laughing At His New Look
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget