Following the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Rajpal Yadav till March 18 so he can attend his niece’s wedding, fresh details have emerged regarding the legal battle between the actor and businessman Madhav Gopal Aggarwal. According to Rajpal Yadav’s legal counsel, Bhaskar Upadhyay, the present case allegedly stems from an incident involving Amitabh Bachchan during the music launch of the 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Complainant Requested To Share Stage With Amitabh Bachchan

Upadhyay claimed that tensions escalated when the businessman, who had lent Rs 5 crore to Yadav for his directorial debut, was reportedly denied the opportunity to share the stage with Amitabh Bachchan at the film’s music launch in September 2012. The refusal, the defence argues, offended Aggarwal and started the legal battle.

The defence, per a report by HT, claimed that Amitabh Bachchan had attended the event as a personal favour to Yadav, and the actor’s team felt it would be inappropriate for the complainant to use the platform for personal visibility. This refusal reportedly angered Aggarwal, who moved the Delhi High Court to seek a stay on the film’s release until his dues were cleared.

“In September, Amitabh Bachchan stepped in for the film’s music launch, and the complainant wanted to share the stage with him. Rajpal’s team said no to that as Mr Bachchan wasn’t taking any favours for his presence, and the complainant got annoyed by that,” Upadhyay shared, before adding that the businessman moved Delhi HC in September 2012 to seek a stay on the film.

“The case was dragged till December 2012 when he deposited the first cheque of Rs 60,60,350, which was honoured.”

What All Has Happened?

Rajpal Yadav and Madhav Gopal Aggarwal had initially signed an agreement along with three supplementary agreements until August 2012. After Aggarwal sought a stay on the film, both parties entered into a consent agreement in 2013, which rendered all previous agreements null and void. Under this new arrangement, an amount of Rs 10.40 crore was reportedly due, HT reported, quoting the lawyer.

However, the actor’s counsel claimed that the complainant allegedly revived old cheques from a defunct 2012 agreement, leading to a rare legal situation where Yadav was being penalised in two different courts simultaneously for the same cause of action.

“While the execution case was going on, the complainant revived the cheques from the third supplementary agreement, which was to be nulled after the consent agreement. In March 2018, based on that old agreement, the trial court convicted Rajpal ji and issued a fine of Rs 11.5 crores. And then in November 2018, the execution court sentenced Rajpal ji to three months' imprisonment for the same cause of action. But both can’t go parallel.”

Perhaps the most surprising claim made by the defence is that the complainant allegedly refused financial guarantees offered by Yadav. Documents, per an HT report, suggest that Yadav offered a property valued at Rs 15 crores as a surety to satisfy the decree and had already paid approximately Rs 1.90 crores, following an execution plea filed in 2016. Despite this, the businessman sought Yadav’s imprisonment.

Yadav’s legal team challenged the order in 2019 before a revision court. However, according to Upadhyay, complications arose due to an error by the newly appointed counsel. “The new judge observed that they found no merit in the case, and Rajpal ji’s counsel stated they were ready to pay the amount if given an opportunity for mediation. The court recorded this observation,” Upadhyay explained.

Rajpal Yadav’s Post After Walking Out Of Tihar Jail

On Thursday, Rajpal Yadav shared a post on Instagram thanking his well-wishers. “Aap sabhi ke pyar aur saath ke lie dil se dhanywad. [Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love and support],” wrote Yadav.

In his Instagram Story a few minutes back, he wrote, “About to break the Internet with YesMadam, At Home Salon,” before adding, “Abhi bata diya to maza kir-kira ho jaega [If I tell you now, it’ll spoil the fun].”



Yadav is currently attending his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur, and videos of him dancing and making rotis have been going viral on social media. He was also seen dancing with his wife, Radha Yadav, during the mehendi ceremony.