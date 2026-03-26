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HomeEntertainmentProject Hail Mary Gets Only 6 Out Of 34 IMAX Screens In India Amid Dhurandhar 2 Dominance

Project Hail Mary Gets Only 6 Out Of 34 IMAX Screens In India Amid Dhurandhar 2 Dominance

Project Hail Mary gets only 6 IMAX screens in India despite global acclaim, leaving fans disappointed as Dhurandhar 2 dominates theatres.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Despite strong global buzz, Project Hail Mary has had a restricted release in India. The Ryan Gosling-led space drama arrived in Indian cinemas on March 26, days after its worldwide debut, but its IMAX presence remains strikingly limited. Out of 34 IMAX screens across the country, the film has secured just six, leaving many cinephiles disappointed.

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IMAX Screens Dominated By Dhurandhar 2

A major reason behind the limited showcasing appears to be the continued box office strength of Dhurandhar 2. The film, still enjoying a powerful theatrical run, continues to occupy the majority of IMAX slots, driven largely by strong ticket sales.

While the decision may make commercial sense, it has sparked debate among audiences, especially since Project Hail Mary was specifically designed for IMAX viewing.

A Film Built For The Big Screen

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film is based on a bestselling novel by Andy Weir. It follows Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, who wakes up aboard a spacecraft with no memory, tasked with a mission that could determine humanity’s fate.

Critics worldwide have praised the film’s visuals, particularly its depiction of space, making its limited IMAX availability in India even more surprising.

Fans Voice Frustration Online

The lack of IMAX screenings hasn’t gone unnoticed. Many viewers took to social media to express disappointment, particularly as ticketing platforms initially showed no IMAX slots.

One user wrote, "India gotta be the only country where a film shot for IMAX doesn’t get IMAX screens, while a film unrelated to IMAX takes over all the shows"

Another wrote, "Still so pissed off that I could've seen Project Hail Mary in IMAX next week if that 4 hour propaganda video wasn't releasing."

Last-Minute Additions, But Still Limited

After negotiations, a handful of IMAX shows were eventually secured late into the release window. Currently, the film is being screened in select IMAX theatres across cities including Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi NCR and Coimbatore.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Project Hail Mary's IMAX release limited in India?

The film has limited IMAX screenings because the existing IMAX screens are largely occupied by the commercially successful film Dhurandhar 2.

How many IMAX screens does Project Hail Mary have in India?

Project Hail Mary is currently showing on only six out of the 34 IMAX screens available across India.

What is Project Hail Mary about?

The movie follows Ryland Grace, who wakes up on a spacecraft with amnesia and must complete a mission crucial for humanity's survival.

Has Project Hail Mary received any critical acclaim?

Yes, critics worldwide have praised the film's visuals, especially its depiction of space.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Ryan Gosling ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2 Project Hail Mary IMAX India
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