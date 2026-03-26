Project Hail Mary Gets Only 6 Out Of 34 IMAX Screens In India Amid Dhurandhar 2 Dominance

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Despite strong global buzz, Project Hail Mary has had a restricted release in India. The Ryan Gosling-led space drama arrived in Indian cinemas on March 26, days after its worldwide debut, but its IMAX presence remains strikingly limited. Out of 34 IMAX screens across the country, the film has secured just six, leaving many cinephiles disappointed.

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IMAX Screens Dominated By Dhurandhar 2

A major reason behind the limited showcasing appears to be the continued box office strength of Dhurandhar 2. The film, still enjoying a powerful theatrical run, continues to occupy the majority of IMAX slots, driven largely by strong ticket sales.

While the decision may make commercial sense, it has sparked debate among audiences, especially since Project Hail Mary was specifically designed for IMAX viewing.

A Film Built For The Big Screen

It's a one-way ticket... to IMAX! Experience #ProjectHailMary in IMAX 3.20.26. Prime member early screenings 3.16.26. Get tickets now. #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/SzaCrgY8JC — IMAX (@IMAX) March 3, 2026

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film is based on a bestselling novel by Andy Weir. It follows Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, who wakes up aboard a spacecraft with no memory, tasked with a mission that could determine humanity’s fate.

Critics worldwide have praised the film’s visuals, particularly its depiction of space, making its limited IMAX availability in India even more surprising.

Fans Voice Frustration Online

The lack of IMAX screenings hasn’t gone unnoticed. Many viewers took to social media to express disappointment, particularly as ticketing platforms initially showed no IMAX slots.

India gotta be the only country where a film shot for IMAX doesn’t get IMAX screens, while a film unrelated to IMAX takes over all the shows💔🥀



Yes, ‘Project Hail Mary’ isn’t available on a single IMAX screen (0/34) in India.

Film release tomorrow😁pic.twitter.com/TMaRCua3qa — VishalSid (@VishalSid_1) March 25, 2026

One user wrote, "India gotta be the only country where a film shot for IMAX doesn’t get IMAX screens, while a film unrelated to IMAX takes over all the shows"

Still so pissed off that I could've seen Project Hail Mary in IMAX next week if that 4 hour propaganda video wasn't releasing. — Pranav Gangadharan (@pranavgngadhrn) March 13, 2026

Another wrote, "Still so pissed off that I could've seen Project Hail Mary in IMAX next week if that 4 hour propaganda video wasn't releasing."

Last-Minute Additions, But Still Limited

After negotiations, a handful of IMAX shows were eventually secured late into the release window. Currently, the film is being screened in select IMAX theatres across cities including Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi NCR and Coimbatore.