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HomeEntertainmentRajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra's Film 'Toaster' Finally Gets A Release Date: When And Where To Watch

Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra's Film 'Toaster' Finally Gets A Release Date: When And Where To Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s Toaster finally gets a release date. Here’s when and where to watch the quirky dark comedy on Netflix.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
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After months of curiosity and speculation, Toaster, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, is finally ready to reach audiences. The dark comedy, which had sparked interest with its teaser earlier, now has an official release date, bringing relief to fans who had been wondering when the film would actually arrive.

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When And Where To Watch Toaster

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on April 15. The streaming platform confirmed the announcement with a quirky promotional post that read:

“Monologue sunn liya na? Zabar-toast comedy hone wali hai Watch Toaster, out 15 April, only on Netflix."

With its digital release locked in, viewers can now mark their calendars for what promises to be an offbeat ride.

A Story Built Around One Unlikely Object

At the heart of Toaster lies a simple yet unusual idea, a wedding gift that refuses to fade into the background. What begins as a small, almost amusing fixation gradually spirals into chaos, drawing multiple characters into its unpredictable web.

The narrative cleverly turns an everyday object into the centre of a chain reaction, offering humour in the most unexpected moments while keeping the tone intriguingly dark.

A Strong Ensemble And Creative Team

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the film also marks a significant milestone for Patralekhaa, who steps into production with Kampa Films. The cast features a vibrant mix of talent, including Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi, and Seema Pahwa.

Buzz Builds Ahead Of Release

With its unusual premise, strong cast, and now a confirmed release date, Toaster is steadily building anticipation. The teaser had already hinted at a chaotic yet entertaining storyline, and with its arrival just around the corner, viewers are eager to see how this quirky concept unfolds on screen.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Toaster be released and where can I watch it?

Toaster will premiere on Netflix on April 15. The dark comedy will be exclusively available on the streaming platform.

What is the central premise of the film Toaster?

The film revolves around a wedding gift, a toaster, which becomes the unexpected center of chaos and mayhem. It explores how an everyday object can lead to unpredictable situations.

Who are the main actors in the film Toaster?

Toaster stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. The film also features a strong ensemble cast.

Who directed the film Toaster and who is producing it?

The film is directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary. It also marks Patralekhaa's debut as a producer with Kampa Films.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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Rajkummar Rao Sanya Malhotra Toaster Toaster Release Date
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