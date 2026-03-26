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After months of curiosity and speculation, Toaster, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, is finally ready to reach audiences. The dark comedy, which had sparked interest with its teaser earlier, now has an official release date, bringing relief to fans who had been wondering when the film would actually arrive.

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When And Where To Watch Toaster

Monologue sunn liya na? 🥰 Zabar-toast comedy hone wali hai 🍞✨#ToasterOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/pUGmFphNLF — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 26, 2026

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on April 15. The streaming platform confirmed the announcement with a quirky promotional post that read:

“Monologue sunn liya na? Zabar-toast comedy hone wali hai Watch Toaster, out 15 April, only on Netflix."

With its digital release locked in, viewers can now mark their calendars for what promises to be an offbeat ride.

A Story Built Around One Unlikely Object

Itne mein kitna milega? Sab milega ✨ Rajkummar, Sanya, and a wild ride through mayhem, mishaps, and marriage.. all for a toaster 🤭

Toaster is coming soon, only on Netflix!#Toaster #ToasterOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/ohpZaFHv7x — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2025

At the heart of Toaster lies a simple yet unusual idea, a wedding gift that refuses to fade into the background. What begins as a small, almost amusing fixation gradually spirals into chaos, drawing multiple characters into its unpredictable web.

The narrative cleverly turns an everyday object into the centre of a chain reaction, offering humour in the most unexpected moments while keeping the tone intriguingly dark.

A Strong Ensemble And Creative Team

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the film also marks a significant milestone for Patralekhaa, who steps into production with Kampa Films. The cast features a vibrant mix of talent, including Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi, and Seema Pahwa.

Buzz Builds Ahead Of Release

With its unusual premise, strong cast, and now a confirmed release date, Toaster is steadily building anticipation. The teaser had already hinted at a chaotic yet entertaining storyline, and with its arrival just around the corner, viewers are eager to see how this quirky concept unfolds on screen.