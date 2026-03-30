Prakash Raj’s Mother Passes Away At 86 In Bengaluru

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Actor and director Prakash Raj’s mother, Suvarnalatha, passed away on Sunday morning in Bengaluru due to age-related health issues. She was 86 and is reported to have passed away peacefully. According to reports, family members began gathering at her residence soon after the news of her demise, and preparations for the funeral began shortly thereafter. Her last rites were held on Sunday evening. The tragic news of his mother’s demise came three days after his 61st birthday.

Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his condolences over her passing.

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“I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of the renowned actor Shri Prakash Raj, Smt. Suvarnalatha Garu, has passed away. I pray to the Almighty that her soul attains eternal peace. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Prakash Raj Garu, who is grieving the loss of his mother, and to all the members of his family,” Pawan Kalyan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Prakash Raj has often spoken about the important role his mother played in shaping his life. During his childhood, she managed the household almost entirely on her own, as his father struggled with alcoholism.

In 2018, the actor shared a health update about his mother, revealing that she had been experiencing memory loss. This came after she underwent brain surgery to remove a cyst, following which she briefly suffered from memory loss. Prakash Raj described how difficult it was to see his mother struggle to recognise the people around her. In an effort to help restore her memories, he even arranged for her to speak with some of her old school friends.

The actor had earlier faced a devastating personal loss in 2004, when his five-year-old son, Sidhu, passed away. The tragedy left a deep impact on him and remains one of the most painful chapters of his life.