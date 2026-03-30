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HomeEntertainmentPrakash Raj’s Mother Passes Away At 86 In Bengaluru

Prakash Raj’s Mother Passes Away At 86 In Bengaluru

Prakash Raj's mother, Suvarnalatha, died peacefully in Bengaluru at 86 due to age-related health issues. Her funeral was held on Sunday.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
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Actor and director Prakash Raj’s mother, Suvarnalatha, passed away on Sunday morning in Bengaluru due to age-related health issues. She was 86 and is reported to have passed away peacefully. According to reports, family members began gathering at her residence soon after the news of her demise, and preparations for the funeral began shortly thereafter. Her last rites were held on Sunday evening. The tragic news of his mother’s demise came three days after his 61st birthday. 

Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his condolences over her passing. 

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“I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of the renowned actor Shri Prakash Raj, Smt. Suvarnalatha Garu, has passed away. I pray to the Almighty that her soul attains eternal peace. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Prakash Raj Garu, who is grieving the loss of his mother, and to all the members of his family,” Pawan Kalyan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Prakash Raj has often spoken about the important role his mother played in shaping his life. During his childhood, she managed the household almost entirely on her own, as his father struggled with alcoholism.

In 2018, the actor shared a health update about his mother, revealing that she had been experiencing memory loss. This came after she underwent brain surgery to remove a cyst, following which she briefly suffered from memory loss. Prakash Raj described how difficult it was to see his mother struggle to recognise the people around her. In an effort to help restore her memories, he even arranged for her to speak with some of her old school friends.

The actor had earlier faced a devastating personal loss in 2004, when his five-year-old son, Sidhu, passed away. The tragedy left a deep impact on him and remains one of the most painful chapters of his life.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and how did Prakash Raj's mother pass away?

Prakash Raj's mother, Suvarnalatha, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning in Bengaluru due to age-related health issues. She was 86 years old.

What was Pawan Kalyan's message regarding Suvarnalatha's passing?

Pawan Kalyan expressed deep sadness and prayed for the peace of Suvarnalatha's soul. He extended his condolences to Prakash Raj and his family.

What significant role did Prakash Raj's mother play in his life?

His mother managed the household almost entirely on her own during his childhood. Prakash Raj has often spoken about her important role in shaping his life.

Did Prakash Raj's mother have any past health struggles?

Yes, in 2018, Prakash Raj shared that his mother had memory loss after brain surgery to remove a cyst. He worked to help restore her memories.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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Bengaluru Prakash Raj Breaking News ABP Live
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