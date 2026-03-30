Salman Khan Announces Film With Director Vamshi Paidipally, Producer Dil Raju

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Salman Khan is set to collaborate with Kollywood filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for a new project. Paidipally, who recently delivered hit film Varisu, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film. The film will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. With this collaboration, Vamshi Paidipally becomes the first Telugu director to helm a film starring Salman Khan.

Salman Khan Announces New Film

Salman Khan announced the project on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo with the director. “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju,” the actor wrote in his post. The actor, however, has not shared more details about the upcoming project.

Vamshi Paidipally is known for directing emotional commercial hits such as Brindavanam and Maharshi, while producer Dil Raju has backed several major Telugu blockbusters, including Arya and Bommarillu.

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How Did Social Media Users React?

Soon after the announcement, the hashtag “SalmanKhanVamshiFilm” started trending on X. While many shared posts with the trending hashtag, others took to the comments section of the announcement post shared by Salman Khan to share their thoughts on his upcoming film.

“Salman Khan × Vamshi Paidipally… this one’s gonna SHAKE BOX OFFICE,” said one social media user.

Another added, “This isn’t just a film, it’s going to be a MASS FESTIVAL. Salman Khan + Vamshi Paidipally = guaranteed blockbuster vibes.”

“When Salman Khan meets Vamshi Paidipally, fireworks are guaranteed,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “Mass audience celebration guaranteed as Salman Khan joins hands with Vamshi bringing style swag and powerful storytelling to the big screen.”



Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, will be released on August 14. The film was earlier slated for an April 17 release. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, also stars Chitrangada Singh.

