The ceremony was attended by family members, political leaders, film personalities, and thousands of supporters. Actress Trisha Krishnan was also present.
Trisha Krishnan's Warm Hug To Vijay's Mother At Oath Taking Ceremony Becomes Highlight Of Chennai Swearing - In - Event
Trisha Krishnan attended Vijay’s oath‑taking as Tamil Nadu CM, greeting his mother Shobha Chandrasekhar with a warm hug at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
- Actress Trisha Krishnan attended Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's oath-taking.
- She arrived in a blue saree, greeting Vijay's mother warmly.
- The interaction between Trisha and Vijay's family was notable.
- Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister in a grand ceremony.
The oath‑taking ceremony of Tamil superstar C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was a grand, emotional event in Chennai. Among the many faces in the crowd, one name stood out: actress Trisha Krishnan, who arrived in a bright blue saree, smiling and visibly excited. The day marked a historic political shift, but the warmth and affection among the families present made it feel like a big family celebration rather than just a formal ceremony.
Trisha’s Grand Entrance
Trisha Krishnan reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai wearing a resplendent blue saree, turning heads as she walked into the venue. She was all smiles and looked genuinely happy, despite the heavy security and the formal atmosphere of the event. Her mother, Uma Krishnan, accompanied her, adding a personal touch to the occasion.
Cameraman showing Trisha and then Mother of Vijay 🫣 pic.twitter.com/bMrrhMfACc— Veena Jain (@Vtxt21) May 10, 2026
Warm Greeting To Vijay’s Mother
As the ceremony began, Vijay’s mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar, arrived at the front row to take her seat. Trisha walked up to her and greeted her warmly, and the two briefly hugged before settling into their chairs. Pictures from the event show Trisha reaching out with a clear smile, and Shobha responding with equal affection.
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Special Moment Amid The Crowd
The interaction between Trisha and Vijay’s mother was simple but powerful, and it became one of the most talked‑about moments of the day. Videos and photos of Trisha hugging Shobha Chandrasekhar and also greeting Vijay’s sister, Vidya, circulated widely on social media. Many fans described the scenes as “heartwarming” and “emotional,” seeing them as a sign of the close bond between Trisha and Vijay’s family.
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The Swearing‑In In A Historic Setting
C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in a large, carefully planned ceremony. The event drew family members, political leaders, film personalities, and thousands of supporters. Trisha’s presence, along with her warm greeting to Vijay’s mother, added a human, emotional layer to the otherwise formal political moment.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who attended C Joseph Vijay's oath-taking ceremony?
What was Trisha Krishnan wearing to the event?
Actress Trisha Krishnan arrived at the oath-taking ceremony wearing a bright blue saree.
How did Trisha Krishnan greet C Joseph Vijay's mother?
Trisha Krishnan warmly greeted C Joseph Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar, with a hug. Photos and videos of their interaction circulated widely.
Where did C Joseph Vijay's oath-taking ceremony take place?
The oath-taking ceremony of C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.