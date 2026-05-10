Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTrisha Krishnan's Warm Hug To Vijay's Mother At Oath Taking Ceremony Becomes Highlight Of Chennai Swearing - In - Event

Trisha Krishnan's Warm Hug To Vijay's Mother At Oath Taking Ceremony Becomes Highlight Of Chennai Swearing - In - Event

Trisha Krishnan attended Vijay’s oath‑taking as Tamil Nadu CM, greeting his mother Shobha Chandrasekhar with a warm hug at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 10 May 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Trisha Krishnan attended Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's oath-taking.
  • She arrived in a blue saree, greeting Vijay's mother warmly.
  • The interaction between Trisha and Vijay's family was notable.
  • Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister in a grand ceremony.

The oath‑taking ceremony of Tamil superstar C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was a grand, emotional event in Chennai. Among the many faces in the crowd, one name stood out: actress Trisha Krishnan, who arrived in a bright blue saree, smiling and visibly excited. The day marked a historic political shift, but the warmth and affection among the families present made it feel like a big family celebration rather than just a formal ceremony.

 Trisha’s Grand Entrance  

Trisha Krishnan reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai wearing a resplendent blue saree, turning heads as she walked into the venue. She was all smiles and looked genuinely happy, despite the heavy security and the formal atmosphere of the event. Her mother, Uma Krishnan, accompanied her, adding a personal touch to the occasion. 

 Warm Greeting To Vijay’s Mother

As the ceremony began, Vijay’s mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar, arrived at the front row to take her seat. Trisha walked up to her and greeted her warmly, and the two briefly hugged before settling into their chairs. Pictures from the event show Trisha reaching out with a clear smile, and Shobha responding with equal affection. 

ALSO READ | Drishyam 3 Trailer Out: Georgekutty’s 'Perfect Escape' Begins To Crack Amid Fresh Suspense

 Special Moment Amid The Crowd  

The interaction between Trisha and Vijay’s mother was simple but powerful, and it became one of the most talked‑about moments of the day. Videos and photos of Trisha hugging Shobha Chandrasekhar and also greeting Vijay’s sister, Vidya, circulated widely on social media. Many fans described the scenes as “heartwarming” and “emotional,” seeing them as a sign of the close bond between Trisha and Vijay’s family. 

ALSO READ | 'My Children Are Being Radicalised': Celina Jaitly Pens Emotional Mother's Day Note Amid Legal Battle With Husband

 The Swearing‑In In A Historic Setting  

C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in a large, carefully planned ceremony. The event drew family members, political leaders, film personalities, and thousands of supporters. Trisha’s presence, along with her warm greeting to Vijay’s mother, added a human, emotional layer to the otherwise formal political moment. 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who attended C Joseph Vijay's oath-taking ceremony?

The ceremony was attended by family members, political leaders, film personalities, and thousands of supporters. Actress Trisha Krishnan was also present.

What was Trisha Krishnan wearing to the event?

Actress Trisha Krishnan arrived at the oath-taking ceremony wearing a bright blue saree.

How did Trisha Krishnan greet C Joseph Vijay's mother?

Trisha Krishnan warmly greeted C Joseph Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar, with a hug. Photos and videos of their interaction circulated widely.

Where did C Joseph Vijay's oath-taking ceremony take place?

The oath-taking ceremony of C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 10 May 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oath Ceremony Vijay Trisha Krishnan Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Shobha Chandrasekhar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Trisha Krishnan's Warm Hug To Vijay's Mother At Oath Taking Ceremony Becomes Highlight Of Chennai Swearing - In - Event
Trisha Krishnan's Warm Hug To Vijay's Mother At Oath Taking Ceremony Becomes Highlight Of Chennai Swearing - In - Event
Celebrities
'My Children Are Being Radicalised': Celina Jaitly Pens Emotional Mother's Day Note Amid Legal Battle With Husband
'My Children Are Being Radicalised': Celina Jaitly Pens Emotional Mother's Day Note Amid Legal Battle With Husband
Celebrities
Preity Zinta Performs Seva At Golden Temple, Prays For Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 Success: WATCH
Preity Zinta Performs Seva At Golden Temple, Prays For Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 Success: WATCH
Celebrities
TVK Chief Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan, And Other Celebs React
TVK Chief Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan, And Other Celebs React
Advertisement

Videos

LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Posters Accuse SP Leaders of Promoting Power Theft in Uttar Pradesh
BIG POLITICAL ATTACK: Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP Over UP Cabinet Expansion Ahead of 2027 Elections
BIG BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Expansion Today, 8 Ministers to Take Oath at 3:30 PM in Lucknow
BREAKING PROTEST: AAP Workers Hit Streets in Chandigarh Over Sanjeev Arora’s ED Arrest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget