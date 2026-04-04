Piyush Mishra Opens Up On Alcohol Addiction, Says 'I Had No Control Over Myself'

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Actor-writer Piyush Mishra has spoken candidly about a turbulent chapter in his life, revealing how alcohol addiction once consumed him completely. In a recent conversation, he described the phase as overwhelming and all-encompassing, admitting that addiction can quietly take control before one fully realises its severity. His honest reflections offer a rare glimpse into the emotional and psychological toll such struggles can bring.

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'Alcohol Becomes A Need': A Struggle He Experienced First-Hand

During a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, the actor opened up about how dependency gradually builds. He explained how what may begin casually can soon feel essential, turning into a relentless craving.

He said, “There comes a point when you start feeling that drinking alcohol is necessary. Its effect is such that a person keeps wanting to drink more. Alcohol addiction is a life-threatening disease… there comes a time when, whether you want to or not, you feel the need to drink, your body craves it. I have experienced this myself.”

Personal Life Took A Heavy Hit Amid Loss Of Control

Although he maintained discipline on film sets, avoiding alcohol while working, Mishra acknowledged that the addiction deeply influenced his mindset during those years. Away from work, however, the consequences were far more severe, particularly in his personal relationships.

Reflecting on that period, he admitted, “After drinking, I did many things that later made me feel like that wasn’t who I am. I had some issues with my mother, and while I was intoxicated, I said things to her that hurt her deeply… even though I knew I should have forgiven her. I also made inappropriate and obscene phone calls to several women, and the next morning, I wouldn’t remember anything… at that time, I had no control over myself. I was doing things I didn’t want to do.”

Professional Reputation Also Suffered

The impact was not confined to his personal life. Mishra revealed that his professional image took a hit, with colleagues beginning to see him as difficult to work with. Rebuilding trust proved to be a long and exhausting process, as he repeatedly had to convince others that he was working to change.

A turning point came in 2009 when he suffered a brain stroke, an incident that forced him to confront his condition more seriously. Since then, he has turned to spiritual practices such as Vipassana to manage his urges. While he admits he has not completely quit alcohol, he believes he has gained significant control over his dependency.

Work Front: Balancing Films, Theatre And Music

On the professional front, Piyush Mishra was recently seen in the comedy film Rahu Ketu, alongside Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in a supporting role. Prior to that, he lent his voice to an important character in the psychological thriller Crazy (2025) and also appeared in Azaad (2025).

Beyond films, he continues to stay actively involved in theatre and music, maintaining a creative balance across multiple artistic fields.