Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trishala Dutt shared childhood struggles growing up without her mother.

She experienced bullying and body-shaming from a young age.

Trishala found comfort in food during her mother's illness.

Therapy helped her embrace imperfections and support others.

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has opened up about the struggles she faced during her childhood. In a recent interview, she spoke emotionally about growing up without her mother and dealing with bullying from a very young age. Trishala revealed that after her mother’s death, she spent most of her life in New York with her maternal grandparents.

Speaking during an interview with “Inside Thoughts Out Loud,” Trishala shared that she was bullied in school when she was just five or six years old. She said children often made fun of her and she had no one with whom she could openly share her feelings. According to Trishala, things became even more difficult in middle school when she was body-shamed because of her weight.

‘Things Got Worse After People Knew I Was Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter’

Trishala admitted that once people learned she was Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, the bullying increased further. She said there was nobody around to emotionally support her during those years, and she often wished she had someone she could talk to freely.

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She also spoke about her mother, Richa Sharma, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 1989. By the time the illness was discovered, the cancer had already reached an advanced stage. Richa was undergoing treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York - the same hospital where Nargis Dutt had also received treatment.

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Trishala Says Therapy Helped Her Grow Stronger

Trishala shared that during her mother’s illness, she turned to food for comfort, which eventually led to weight gain. She explained that people expected a star kid to look glamorous, but she never matched those expectations. Even after coming to India, she continued to face trolling and criticism.

Today, Trishala works in New York as a mental health professional and therapist. She says people often assume star kids have an easy life, but she believes struggle and hard work are a normal part of life. According to her, becoming a therapist helped her support others while also embracing her own imperfections and emotional journey.