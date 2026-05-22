Madhya Pradesh Govt Recommends CBI Probe Into Twisha Sharma's Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MP government recommends CBI probe into Twisha Sharma's death.

Family alleged interference by influential in-laws, sought CBI inquiry.

FIR registered for dowry death; husband and mother-in-law accused.

Accused's side also supports CBI investigation; bail pleas pending.

The Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of Twisha Sharma. The development comes following demands from her family, who alleged evidence tampering and interference in the investigation by influential members of Twisha Sharma's in-laws’ family.

According to a notification issued by the state government, the case registered at Katara Hills Police Station in Bhopal will now be investigated by the CBI.

The FIR, registered as Crime No. 133/2026, pertains to the alleged dowry death of the 33-year-old woman and includes charges under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

The notification stated that the Madhya Pradesh government had granted consent to the CBI under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, allowing the agency to exercise investigative powers and jurisdiction across the state in connection with the case.

The order clarified that the consent would also extend to the investigation of alleged abetment, conspiracy and related offences linked to the case.

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Twisha's Family Alleged Influence In Investigation

Twisha Sharma’s family had repeatedly demanded a CBI inquiry, alleging that the involvement of a former district judge in the victim’s in-laws’ family could compromise a fair investigation.

Police had earlier constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter after Twisha was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12.

Twisha, originally from Noida, had married Samarth Singh in December 2025. Her family subsequently accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and mental torture.

Police registered a case against Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, a retired judge.

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Accused Side Also Seeks CBI Inquiry

Meanwhile, advocate Mrigendra Singh, appearing for the accused side, said they too supported a CBI investigation into the case.

“We also want this to be investigated by the CBI,” he told ANI.

The lawyer said an anticipatory bail application filed on behalf of Samarth Singh in a Bhopal court had been rejected, following which a fresh bail plea had been moved before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

He said the matter was likely to be heard either on Friday or next week.

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Family Plans Bail Challenge, Re-Postmortem Plea

Twisha Sharma’s family is also preparing to challenge the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh before the Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Family counsel Ankur Pandey said a petition would also be filed seeking a re-postmortem examination of Twisha’s body.

Pandey alleged that several leads, including phone records and audio clips circulating on social media, had not been properly investigated.

He further alleged that the conversations attributed to Giribala Singh indicated the nature of harassment Twisha may have faced before her death.

A sessions court in Bhopal had earlier dismissed a plea seeking directions for a second post-mortem examination and forensic analysis at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal and AIIMS New Delhi.

Twisha’s body has remained at AIIMS Bhopal since the post-mortem examination conducted on May 13.