Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi urged ministers to accelerate governance reforms, focus future.

Viksit Bharat 2047 vision emphasized for developed nation goal.

Ministries presented performance, told to improve citizen delivery.

Foreign tour secured trade, energy, and strategic partnerships.

As the Union government prepares to complete 12 years in office next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a marathon meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday, sending a strong message to his cabinet to accelerate governance reforms and focus on future goals rather than past achievements. The closed-door session, which lasted nearly four-and-a-half hours, comes at a politically significant moment amid growing buzz over a possible cabinet reshuffle before June 9. The date marks both 12 years of Modi’s leadership at the Centre and the completion of two years of his third consecutive term in office.

According to sources of NDTV, the Prime Minister pressed ministers to improve efficiency, remove bureaucratic hurdles, and ensure that governance becomes faster and more citizen-friendly.

‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ Takes Centre Stage

A major focus of the meeting was the government’s long-term vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047 under the “Viksit Bharat 2047” mission. Modi reportedly stressed that reforms should not remain limited to official files or policy announcements but must produce visible results for ordinary citizens. Ministries were instructed to simplify procedures, reduce delays, and improve service delivery.

“Viksit Bharat 2047 is not just a slogan; it is our pledge,” Modi said, urging ministers to adopt a mission-oriented approach in governance.

In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi says, "Had a fruitful meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday. We exchanged perspectives and best practices relating to boosting ‘Ease of Living, ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and how to further reforms in order to realise our shared dream of a… pic.twitter.com/P76fU8oTfb — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026

Nine ministries delivered presentations during the review session, including Agriculture, Forestry, Labour, Road Transport, Corporate Affairs, External Affairs, Commerce, and Power. The Prime Minister is understood to have emphasized the need for administrative changes across departments to improve productivity and execution.

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Ministries Told To Improve Performance

Sources indicated that ministries seen as underperforming were asked to demonstrate tangible improvements and strengthen implementation mechanisms. Modi also directed ministers to engage more actively with the public and communicate the government’s achievements over the past 12 years, as per India TV.

The meeting additionally reviewed India’s growing diplomatic outreach following Modi’s recent multi-nation foreign tour.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed the Council on the outcomes of the Prime Minister’s visits to the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. Ministers reportedly congratulated Modi on the diplomatic engagements as well as the BJP’s strong performance in the recent West Bengal elections.

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Foreign Tour Focused On Trade, Energy & Strategic Partnerships

The Prime Minister returned to New Delhi after completing a five-country tour focused on strengthening cooperation in energy, defence, trade, innovation, and critical minerals. In Abu Dhabi, India and the UAE signed agreements covering petroleum reserves, LPG supply, defence cooperation, and shipping, while the Gulf nation announced investments worth $5 billion.

The Netherlands signed 17 agreements with India and elevated bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. Sweden also upgraded its relationship with India, unveiling a roadmap centred on artificial intelligence, innovation, trade, and cultural collaboration.

During the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, Modi met leaders from Iceland, Finland, and Denmark. India and Norway also launched a Green Strategic Partnership focusing on clean energy, shipping, digital technology, and Arctic research.

In Rome, Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni elevated India-Italy relations to a special strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister was also conferred with several international honours during the tour, including Sweden’s Royal Order of the Polar Star, Norway’s Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, and Italy’s FAO Agricola Medal.