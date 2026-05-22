Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Residents attacked Ebola treatment center amid burial dispute.

Angry crowd set fire to facility, destroying tents.

Patients evacuated safely; staff receive protection.

Mistrust, misinformation hamper Ebola outbreak containment.

A treatment facility at the centre of an Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo was set on fire after angry residents clashed with health authorities over the handling of a suspected victim’s body, exposing growing mistrust surrounding the response to the deadly virus. The violence erupted on Thursday in Rwampara in Ituri province, where medical teams are battling to contain the outbreak amid conflict, displacement, and fragile healthcare infrastructure.

According to witnesses, a group of young men stormed the Ebola treatment centre after authorities refused to release the body of a local man suspected to have died from the virus.

Health Facility Attacked Amid Burial Dispute

An Associated Press journalist at the scene reported seeing people break into the facility, burn equipment, and set fire to what appeared to be the body of at least one suspected Ebola victim. Aid workers fled the compound as the violence escalated. Because Ebola victims remain highly infectious even after death, authorities and international health organisations mandate that burials be conducted by specially trained teams wearing protective gear.

Traditional practices such as washing or touching the body, along with large funeral gatherings, are considered major transmission risks.

The World Health Organization has repeatedly emphasised the importance of “safe and dignified burials” during Ebola outbreaks to prevent further spread of the disease.

ALSO READ: ‘Focus On The Future...’: PM Modi Asks Ministers To Fast-Track Governance, Keep Citizens First In Key Meet

Medical Tents Destroyed, Patients Evacuated

At least two medical tents were destroyed during the attack, along with a body that had been awaiting safe burial procedures. Six patients were reportedly receiving treatment inside the affected tents when the violence broke out.

Initial fears suggested the patients may have fled, but medical charity Alima later confirmed that all six individuals were safe and continued to receive care at a hospital facility.

Healthcare workers involved in the outbreak response have since been placed under military protection following the attack.

Authorities also confirmed that one staff member suffered injuries after being struck during stone-throwing before security forces restored order.



ALSO READ: Ebola Virus Outbreak: India-Africa Forum Summit Postponed

Death Of Local Footballer Fuelled Anger

Officials said the deceased man at the centre of the dispute was a well-known footballer in the local community. Confusion regarding the exact cause of his death reportedly intensified tensions, as some residents believed he had died from typhoid rather than Ebola.

The disagreement over whether Ebola protocols should apply ultimately triggered the violent confrontation.

WHO Monitoring Escalating Outbreak

The WHO has classified the Ebola outbreak as a “public health emergency of international concern,” though it has not designated it as a pandemic.

Hundreds of suspected cases and more than 130 deaths have already been reported in eastern Congo.

The outbreak has also spread beyond the country’s borders, with neighbouring Uganda confirming infections and strengthening border screening and control measures.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator