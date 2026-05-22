Umar Khalid Granted Interim Bail By Delhi High Court In 2020 Riots Conspiracy Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Umar Khalid granted interim bail for three days.

Bail allows Khalid to visit ailing mother and family.

Court imposed strict conditions on movement and communication.

Police opposed bail, citing minor surgery, but conceded briefly.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.

The court allowed Khalid interim bail from June 1 to June 3, noting that he had previously been granted temporary relief in the case.

Khalid had sought 15 days of interim bail to care for his ailing mother during her surgery and to attend the ‘Chehallum’ ritual of his uncle, who died last month.

Court Imposes Strict Conditions

While granting relief, the Delhi High Court imposed several restrictions on Khalid during the bail period.

The court directed that Khalid must remain within the Delhi-NCR region and stay only at the address provided to authorities.

It further said he would not be allowed to travel anywhere except the hospital and must use only one mobile phone number during the interim bail period.

The bench emphasised that the relief was limited in nature and subject to strict compliance with the conditions imposed by the court.

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Delhi Police Opposed Plea

Delhi Police opposed Khalid’s interim bail plea during the hearing.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju argued before the court that the surgery in question was a minor procedure and contended that full interim bail was not necessary.

However, the prosecution indicated that Khalid could be permitted to visit his mother for a few days under police escort if required.

Despite the opposition, the High Court granted temporary relief for three days.

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Umar Khalid Accused in Larger Conspiracy Case

Umar Khalid is an accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the February 2020 Delhi riots and has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The riots in northeast Delhi had left more than 50 people dead and several injured.

Khalid has been in jail since his arrest in September 2020. His regular bail plea in the case remains pending.