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Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, is set to release this Diwali. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers hosted a grand ‘Rama’ launch event on Hanuman Jayanti, where they dropped the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. While many went gaga over his character as Lord Rama, others remained unconvinced. Now, actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman from Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV show Ramayana, has shared his review on the same.

Sunil Lahri On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Rama

In an interview with DNA, Lahri said a few aspects of the teaser “irked” him. According to him, Ranbir Kapoor may be better suited to play Lakshmana or Bharat rather than Lord Rama, as he feels the innocence and composure associated with the character is somewhat lacking.

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“Ranbir looks ok, but the innocence is a little less. The patience, calm, and innocence Arun (Govil) had are missing here. But I'm sure he'll justify the role with his acting,” Lahri told DNA.

He added, “He looks a little harsh; he suits more for Laxmana or Bharat. For such a role, it's always better to cast a fresh face. A new actor, with no image or controversy, is always an ideal match.”

This comment was in reference to his violent performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

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“When you cast a superstar, there is a certain image that an audience member will carry while walking into the theatre. It's very hard, next to impossible for an actor to shed an entire image for a character, and get accepted,” he went on to say.

About Ramayana

Ramayana, a Rs 4000 crore budget film, will be released in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled to arrive this Diwali, while the second part is expected to release in 2027.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.