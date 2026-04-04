The first part of Ramayana is set to release this Diwali. The second part is expected in 2027.
Sunil Lahri Says Ranbir Kapoor Is More Suitable for Lakshmana Or Bharat In Ramayana, Feels ‘Innocence Is Less’
Sunil Lahri feels Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t quite reflect the innocence and composure expected of Lord Rama, noting that the actor might be better suited to portray Lakshman or Bharat.
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, is set to release this Diwali. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers hosted a grand ‘Rama’ launch event on Hanuman Jayanti, where they dropped the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. While many went gaga over his character as Lord Rama, others remained unconvinced. Now, actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman from Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV show Ramayana, has shared his review on the same.
Sunil Lahri On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Rama
In an interview with DNA, Lahri said a few aspects of the teaser “irked” him. According to him, Ranbir Kapoor may be better suited to play Lakshmana or Bharat rather than Lord Rama, as he feels the innocence and composure associated with the character is somewhat lacking.
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“Ranbir looks ok, but the innocence is a little less. The patience, calm, and innocence Arun (Govil) had are missing here. But I'm sure he'll justify the role with his acting,” Lahri told DNA.
He added, “He looks a little harsh; he suits more for Laxmana or Bharat. For such a role, it's always better to cast a fresh face. A new actor, with no image or controversy, is always an ideal match.”
This comment was in reference to his violent performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.
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“When you cast a superstar, there is a certain image that an audience member will carry while walking into the theatre. It's very hard, next to impossible for an actor to shed an entire image for a character, and get accepted,” he went on to say.
About Ramayana
Ramayana, a Rs 4000 crore budget film, will be released in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled to arrive this Diwali, while the second part is expected to release in 2027.
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is the Ramayana movie scheduled to be released?
Who is playing Lord Rama in the upcoming Ramayana film?
Ranbir Kapoor is portraying Lord Rama in the film. Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in a previous Ramayana, commented on Kapoor's casting.
What is the reported budget of the Ramayana film?
The Ramayana film has a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore. It will be released in two parts.
What did Sunil Lahri say about Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Rama?
Sunil Lahri felt Ranbir Kapoor lacked the innocence, patience, and calm associated with Lord Rama, suggesting he might be better suited for Lakshmana or Bharat.
Who are the other actors cast in the Ramayana film?
The film stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.