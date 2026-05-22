Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWho Is The Actress Behind Bobby Deol’s Arrest In Bandar? Her Name Earlier Surfaced In Drug Probe

Who Is The Actress Behind Bobby Deol’s Arrest In Bandar? Her Name Earlier Surfaced In Drug Probe

The trailer of Bandar starring Bobby Deol has grabbed attention for its suspense-packed storyline and intense performances.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 May 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bobby Deol's film 'Bandar' trailer reveals suspenseful psychological thriller.
  • Deol plays an accused denying assault, showing dual personalities.
  • Sapna Pabbi's character starts friendly, then shows a darker side.
  • Pabbi was previously linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation.

The trailer of Bandar starring Bobby Deol has been making headlines ever since it was released. The film, which is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5, promises an intense suspense thriller packed with psychological drama and mystery. Unlike typical action-packed Bollywood entertainers, the trailer focuses more on emotions, tension, and unpredictable twists have sparked curiosity among audiences.

Bobby Deol’s Mysterious Character

The story begins with Bobby Deol’s character being taken to a police station after being accused of inappropriate behaviour and sexual assault. However, he strongly denies all allegations and claims that he is innocent.

ALSO READ | Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Review: Grogu Reaches Cinematic Orbit But Storyline Never Fully Launches

As the trailer progresses, viewers get glimpses of Bobby portraying two contrasting personalities, adding a strong layer of suspense to the narrative. His intense performance and mysterious character have already become one of the major talking points surrounding the film.

ALSO READ | System Review: Verdict Is In - Sonakshi, Jyotika, Ashutosh Reboot The Tired Courtroom Drama Formula

Who Is Behind Bobby Deol’s Arrest In Bandar?

Actress Sapna Pabbi is behind Bobby Deol’s arrest in Bandar. In the trailer, she is initially shown developing a close friendship with Bobby’s character and trapping him in a romantic relationship. Later, her darker and more mysterious side is revealed, making her role equally intriguing. Apart from Bobby and Sapna, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, and Saba Azad in important roles.

Sapna Pabbi’s Past Controversy

Sapna Pabbi had also grabbed headlines a few years ago in connection with the investigation linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sapna had worked with him in the film Drive. During the alleged Bollywood drug-related investigation, reports claimed that some digital chats connected to narcotics had surfaced. At that time, Sapna had travelled to London to stay with her family, leading to speculation that she was avoiding questioning. However, the actress later clarified that she had not fled and had only travelled for personal reasons.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What genre is the film Bandar?

Bandar is an intense suspense thriller packed with psychological drama and mystery. It focuses on emotions and unpredictable twists.

What is Bobby Deol's character accused of in Bandar?

Bobby Deol's character is accused of inappropriate behavior and sexual assault, which he strongly denies.

What makes Bobby Deol's character intriguing?

Bobby Deol portrays two contrasting personalities, adding a strong layer of suspense to the narrative. His performance is intense and mysterious.

What is Sapna Pabbi's role in Bandar?

Sapna Pabbi's character initially develops a close friendship and romantic relationship with Bobby Deol's character. Later, a darker, mysterious side is revealed.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 22 May 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bobby Deol Sanya Malhotra Sapna Pabbi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Who Is The Actress Behind Bobby Deol’s Arrest In Bandar? Her Name Earlier Surfaced In Drug Probe
Who Is The Actress Behind Bobby Deol’s Arrest In Bandar? Her Name Earlier Surfaced In Drug Probe
Celebrities
Ananya Panday Celebrates Sister Rysa Panday’s Graduation, Chunky Panday Shares Emotional Post
Ananya Panday Celebrates Sister Rysa Panday’s Graduation, Chunky Panday Shares Emotional Post
Celebrities
Complaint Filed Against Bengali Actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee Over 2021 Post-Poll Violence Posts
Complaint Filed Against Bengali Actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee Over 2021 Post-Poll Violence Posts
Celebrities
System Review: Verdict Is In - Sonakshi, Jyotika, Ashutosh Reboot The Tired Courtroom Drama Formula
System Review: Verdict Is In - Sonakshi, Jyotika, Ashutosh Reboot The Tired Courtroom Drama Formula
Advertisement

Videos

Iran–US tensions: Asim Munir Tehran visit postponed amid nuclear deal deadlock & rising uncertainty
Kedarnath yatra chaos: Long queues, mismanagement claims as pilgrims struggle for hours for darshan
Bhojshala case: Supreme Court plea challenges MP High Court verdict on worship rights dispute case
NEET paper leak case: Latur doctor turns approver after CBI probe, 11 arrests so far in case update
CBSE controversy: Students face revaluation chaos as website crashes & blurred answer sheets spark anger
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
India-Bangladesh Bilateral Relations: No Clear Reset In Sight
Opinion
Embed widget