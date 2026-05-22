Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bobby Deol's film 'Bandar' trailer reveals suspenseful psychological thriller.

Deol plays an accused denying assault, showing dual personalities.

Sapna Pabbi's character starts friendly, then shows a darker side.

Pabbi was previously linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation.

The trailer of Bandar starring Bobby Deol has been making headlines ever since it was released. The film, which is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5, promises an intense suspense thriller packed with psychological drama and mystery. Unlike typical action-packed Bollywood entertainers, the trailer focuses more on emotions, tension, and unpredictable twists have sparked curiosity among audiences.

Bobby Deol’s Mysterious Character

The story begins with Bobby Deol’s character being taken to a police station after being accused of inappropriate behaviour and sexual assault. However, he strongly denies all allegations and claims that he is innocent.

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As the trailer progresses, viewers get glimpses of Bobby portraying two contrasting personalities, adding a strong layer of suspense to the narrative. His intense performance and mysterious character have already become one of the major talking points surrounding the film.

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Who Is Behind Bobby Deol’s Arrest In Bandar?

Actress Sapna Pabbi is behind Bobby Deol’s arrest in Bandar. In the trailer, she is initially shown developing a close friendship with Bobby’s character and trapping him in a romantic relationship. Later, her darker and more mysterious side is revealed, making her role equally intriguing. Apart from Bobby and Sapna, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, and Saba Azad in important roles.

Sapna Pabbi’s Past Controversy

Sapna Pabbi had also grabbed headlines a few years ago in connection with the investigation linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sapna had worked with him in the film Drive. During the alleged Bollywood drug-related investigation, reports claimed that some digital chats connected to narcotics had surfaced. At that time, Sapna had travelled to London to stay with her family, leading to speculation that she was avoiding questioning. However, the actress later clarified that she had not fled and had only travelled for personal reasons.