Panchayat Season 5 To Release This Year? Makers Confirm Filming In Phulera

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The makers of the streaming series ‘Panchayat’ have started filming for the upcoming 5th season of the show. On Friday, the makers took to their Instagram, and celebrated the 6th anniversary of the show, and officially announced the commencement of filming for the series’ much-awaited Season 5.

Panchayat Season 5 To Release This Year?

The post features stills from the show and BTS moments. They wrote in the caption, “6 years of being in Phulera and never wanting to leave. #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Now Filming”.

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Since its debut in 2020, Panchayat has steadily grown into one of India’s most beloved series, winning hearts across seasons. Season 4, in particular, had captivated audiences. After the gripping cliffhanger of Season 4, fans have been eagerly waiting to return to their favourite Phulera. The previous season ended with Sachiv Ji planning his next move after receiving his CAT results, Manju Devi reeling from the sting of defeat in the Panchayat elections, and Pradhan Ji visibly shaken by the outcome.

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Season 5 is all geared up to pick up right from this charged moment, with twists and turns peppered with Phulera style humour, drama, and heartfelt moments.

Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 5 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The season brings back its celebrated cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

With every new season, the series not only strengthens its bond with audiences but also pulls them deeper into the world of Phulera gaon, the fictional small village in India’s heartland that has now transformed into a global cultural phenomenon.

The new season of the fan-favourite show will drop on Prime Video.