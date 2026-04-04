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HomeEntertainmentOTTPanchayat Season 5 To Release This Year? Makers Confirm Filming In Phulera

Panchayat Season 5 To Release This Year? Makers Confirm Filming In Phulera

Filming for Panchayat Season 5 has officially begun in Phulera. The new season, produced by The Viral Fever, will continue the story from the cliffhanger ending of the previous season.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
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The makers of the streaming series ‘Panchayat’ have started filming for the upcoming 5th season of the show. On Friday, the makers took to their Instagram, and celebrated the 6th anniversary of the show, and officially announced the commencement of filming for the series’ much-awaited Season 5.

Panchayat Season 5 To Release This Year?

The post features stills from the show and BTS moments. They wrote in the caption, “6 years of being in Phulera and never wanting to leave. #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Now Filming”.

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A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Since its debut in 2020, Panchayat has steadily grown into one of India’s most beloved series, winning hearts across seasons. Season 4, in particular, had captivated audiences. After the gripping cliffhanger of Season 4, fans have been eagerly waiting to return to their favourite Phulera. The previous season ended with Sachiv Ji planning his next move after receiving his CAT results, Manju Devi reeling from the sting of defeat in the Panchayat elections, and Pradhan Ji visibly shaken by the outcome.

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Season 5 is all geared up to pick up right from this charged moment, with twists and turns peppered with Phulera style humour, drama, and heartfelt moments.

Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 5 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The season brings back its celebrated cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

With every new season, the series not only strengthens its bond with audiences but also pulls them deeper into the world of Phulera gaon, the fictional small village in India’s heartland that has now transformed into a global cultural phenomenon.

The new season of the fan-favourite show will drop on Prime Video.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has filming begun for Panchayat Season 5?

Yes, filming for Panchayat Season 5 has officially commenced. The makers announced this on the show's 6th anniversary.

When was Panchayat first released?

The streaming series 'Panchayat' first debuted in 2020. It has since become a beloved show on Prime Video.

Where can I watch Panchayat Season 5?

The new season of the fan-favorite show will be available to stream on Prime Video.

What is the premise for Panchayat Season 5?

Season 5 will pick up from the cliffhanger of Season 4, with Sachiv Ji's CAT results, Manju Devi's election defeat, and Pradhan Ji's reaction. Expect Phulera's signature humor and drama.

Published at : 04 Apr 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
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Panchayat Season 5
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