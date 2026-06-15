The Telugu sports drama 'Peddi' is getting a theatrical re-edit due to fierce backlash from audiences. There were criticisms about hypersexualising lead actress Janhvi Kapoor, problematic camera angles, and a romance track normalising stalking.
‘Peddi’ Director Apologises, Announces Edited Version With New Janhvi Kapoor Scenes
Director Buchi Babu Sana is revising Peddi after hypersexualisation backlash against Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal. Three deleted scenes, including new heroine moments, will be added to the re-release.
- Telugu film 'Peddi' re-edited after hypersexualization backlash.
- Director restored three scenes, adding emotional depth to Kapoor.
- New Kapoor moments, Jagapathi Babu scene, releasing June 17.
In a rare move for Indian cinema, the Telugu sports drama Peddi is getting a major theatrical re-edit after facing fierce backlash for hypersexualising lead actress Janhvi Kapoor. Director Buchi Babu Sana has confirmed that three previously cut scenes will be restored, adding emotional depth to Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. The revised version, featuring new Kapoor moments and an added scene for veteran Jagapathi Babu, will hit theatres from June 17. This decision comes after audiences criticised camera angles and a romance track that appeared to normalise stalking.
Director Confirms New Edit Of Peddi After Backlash
At a success meet on Sunday, June 14, director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that the team has already reworked the film's cut to restore deleted scenes. "We have already edited it," the director told reporters. "They will be added from this Wednesday. We have added a total of three scenes. There will be scenes related to the heroine, and also one scene for Jagapathi Babu. All the missing elements will be included in it".
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Janhvi Kapoor’s Character To Get More Emotional Depth
The new version aims to add more emotional depth to Janhvi Kapoor's character, addressing criticism that her introduction focused too heavily on body shots. Earlier, the director had explained his creative intent: "In this film, I went a little radical, because Peddi comes from a remote place, somewhere far away from the hills. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere. For such a character, he thinks he has to marry the woman he loves. In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them".
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Director Apologises Following The Backlash
Following the initial backlash, Buchi Babu Sana issued a formal apology on X, stating: "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character". He further admitted, "I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences".
The filmmaker emphasised cinema's responsibility: "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected". After reviewing feedback, he announced, "After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions".
Along with Janhvi Kapoor's new moments, an additional scene featuring veteran actor Jagapathi Babu will also be put back into the film. The re-release represents a significant response to audience feedback in contemporary Telugu cinema.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the film 'Peddi' being re-edited?
What changes are being made in the re-edited version of 'Peddi'?
Three previously cut scenes will be restored, adding emotional depth to Janhvi Kapoor's character. Additionally, a new scene featuring veteran actor Jagapathi Babu will also be included in the revised version.
When will the re-edited version of 'Peddi' be released?
The revised version of 'Peddi', featuring the restored scenes and new moments, is set to hit theatres starting from June 17. Director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed the re-editing work has already been completed.
How did the director, Buchi Babu Sana, respond to the audience backlash?
Buchi Babu Sana issued a formal apology on X, stating he always respected women and never intended to objectify or disrespect. He admitted he hadn't anticipated the negative perception of the scenes and committed to making changes.
What was the initial creative intent behind the scenes that drew criticism?
The director initially aimed to portray the rawness of a character from a remote place, linking his actions to upbringing. However, he acknowledged that some shots meant to convey this turned misleading and caused negative perception.