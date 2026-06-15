‘Peddi’ Director Apologises, Announces Edited Version With New Janhvi Kapoor Scenes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telugu film 'Peddi' re-edited after hypersexualization backlash.

Director restored three scenes, adding emotional depth to Kapoor.

New Kapoor moments, Jagapathi Babu scene, releasing June 17.

In a rare move for Indian cinema, the Telugu sports drama Peddi is getting a major theatrical re-edit after facing fierce backlash for hypersexualising lead actress Janhvi Kapoor. Director Buchi Babu Sana has confirmed that three previously cut scenes will be restored, adding emotional depth to Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. The revised version, featuring new Kapoor moments and an added scene for veteran Jagapathi Babu, will hit theatres from June 17. This decision comes after audiences criticised camera angles and a romance track that appeared to normalise stalking.

Director Confirms New Edit Of Peddi After Backlash

At a success meet on Sunday, June 14, director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that the team has already reworked the film's cut to restore deleted scenes. "We have already edited it," the director told reporters. "They will be added from this Wednesday. We have added a total of three scenes. There will be scenes related to the heroine, and also one scene for Jagapathi Babu. All the missing elements will be included in it".

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Janhvi Kapoor’s Character To Get More Emotional Depth

The new version aims to add more emotional depth to Janhvi Kapoor's character, addressing criticism that her introduction focused too heavily on body shots. Earlier, the director had explained his creative intent: "In this film, I went a little radical, because Peddi comes from a remote place, somewhere far away from the hills. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere. For such a character, he thinks he has to marry the woman he loves. In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them".

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Director Apologises Following The Backlash

Following the initial backlash, Buchi Babu Sana issued a formal apology on X, stating: "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character". He further admitted, "I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences".

The filmmaker emphasised cinema's responsibility: "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected". After reviewing feedback, he announced, "After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions".

Along with Janhvi Kapoor's new moments, an additional scene featuring veteran actor Jagapathi Babu will also be put back into the film. The re-release represents a significant response to audience feedback in contemporary Telugu cinema.