Welcome To The Jungle OTT Release: Where And When To Watch Akshay Kumar's Comedy Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome To The Jungle' now streaming on JioHotstar.

Film grossed Rs 192.75 crore globally, 5th highest-earning this year.

Multi-starrer film released June, featuring large ensemble cast.

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is now available to stream online, giving fans who missed its theatrical run another chance to watch the comedy-adventure thriller. The film, which arrived in cinemas in June this year, received mixed reviews from critics but put up a strong showing at the box office. It has reportedly emerged as the fifth highest-grossing film of the year.

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Welcome To The Jungle OTT Release: Where To Watch

For viewers who couldn't catch ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in theatres, there's good news. The film began streaming on JioHotstar on August 21, making it available to audiences from today.

JioHotstar also shared an official post announcing its digital release. Alongside Akshay Kumar's poster from the film, the platform wrote, “Things are about to get WILD! #WelcomeToTheJungle now streaming on JioHotstar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 192.75 crore. The film earned Rs 159.15 crore in India gross and Rs 33.60 crore overseas, while its India net collection stood at Rs 134.11 crore across 142,734 shows.

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Welcome To The Jungle Cast And Crew

The film features a large ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, along with Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film's story was written by the late Neeraj Vora, while Farhad Samji penned the dialogues. Nitin Pathak served as the editor, with Kabir Lal handling cinematography.