India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan's Body Double Suffers Heart Attack, Actor To Shoot SVC63 Action Scenes Himself

Salman Khan's Body Double Suffers Heart Attack, Actor To Shoot SVC63 Action Scenes Himself

Salman Khan's body double reportedly suffered a heart attack during SVC63 shooting. The actor will reportedly perform key action scenes himself.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan's film 'SVC63' faced production setback.
  • Body double suffered a heart attack during filming.
  • Salman then took over demanding action scenes himself.
  • Unconfirmed reports suggest the film title is 'Monster'.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making headlines with his upcoming action film 'SVC63', directed by Vamshi Paidipally. As filming continues, the production has reportedly faced an unexpected setback after Salman Khan's body double suffered a heart attack during the shoot. With the stunt performer currently unable to return to action sequences, Salman has reportedly stepped in to handle some of the film's demanding scenes himself.

ALSO READ: ‘Salman Khan Gym’ In Greater Kailash Catches Fire, No Casualties Reported

Body Double's Health Emergency Causes Concern On SLVC3 Set

According to a report by The Indian Express, 'SVC63' features several action sequences that were being filmed with the assistance of a body double. During the shoot, the stunt performer reportedly became unwell and suffered a heart attack.

The incident created a challenge for the production, as the performer is currently not in a position to take part in action scenes. However, the disruption has not reportedly brought filming to a prolonged halt, with Salman stepping forward to keep the schedule moving.

Salman Khan To Perform Key Action Sequences Himself

According to the report, Salman has decided to take on some of the film's difficult and high-risk action sequences himself. The actor has previously performed a number of action and stunt scenes in his films, and he is now reportedly continuing that approach in 'SVC63'.

Until the stunt performer makes a full recovery and returns to the set, Salman is expected to shoot the required action portions himself.

ALSO READ: Yash's 'Toxic' Eyes 12,000-Screen Worldwide Release; Actor's Second Film To Cross 1M BMS Interests

Is Salman Khan's Film Titled 'Monster'?

Sources close to the project reportedly claim that Salman does not want the production schedule to be affected by the stunt performer's health setback. As a result, he is now taking responsibility for the action scenes that were to be handled with the body double.

Meanwhile, according to a Filmfare report, Salman Khan's film has reportedly been titled 'Monster'. However, the makers have not yet made an official announcement about the title.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused a setback during the filming of 'SVC63'?

Salman Khan's body double suffered a heart attack during the shoot. This incident created a challenge for the production as the performer is currently unable to participate in action sequences.

How is Salman Khan addressing the production challenge on 'SVC63'?

Salman Khan has stepped in to perform some of the film's demanding action sequences himself. He is taking on these scenes to ensure the production schedule continues without prolonged halts.

What is the rumored title of Salman Khan's new film?

According to a Filmfare report, Salman Khan's film is reportedly titled 'Monster'. However, the makers have not yet made an official announcement about the title.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Aug 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Salman Khan Body Double SVC63
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Salman Khan's Body Double Suffers Heart Attack, Actor To Shoot SVC63 Action Scenes Himself
Salman Khan's Body Double Suffers Heart Attack, Actor To Shoot SVC63 Action Scenes Himself
Celebrities
Ariana Grande Slams Trump Team Over Use Of Her Song ‘We Can’t Be Friends’, Says ‘Your Truth Is False’
Ariana Grande Slams Trump Team Over Use Of Her Song ‘We Can’t Be Friends’, Says ‘Your Truth Is False’
Celebrities
Tamil Actor Vimal Spotted Selling Vegetables At Hometown Market Amid Cheque Bounce Case; Video Goes Viral: WATCH
Tamil Actor Vimal Spotted Selling Vegetables At Hometown Market Amid Cheque Bounce Case; Video Goes Viral: WATCH
Celebrities
Sunita Ahuja Says Govinda Was Planning Second Marriage With Rumoured GF Komal Rani
Sunita Ahuja Says Govinda Was Planning Second Marriage With Rumoured GF Komal Rani
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Demands FIR Over Alleged Pellet-Gun Use on Students, Stays at Delhi Police Station
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi at Delhi Police HQ: Possible Jantar Mantar Pellet-Gun Complaint Under Review
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Visits Delhi Police Office With Pellet Injury Victim, Seeks Action Over Shooting
Political Strategy: Congress Launches Social Justice Conferences in UP to Target Dalit and OBC Votes
Jaipur School Clash: Villagers Protest CJP Visit, Allegations of Slogans and Vehicle Damage
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget