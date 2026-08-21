Salman Khan's Body Double Suffers Heart Attack, Actor To Shoot SVC63 Action Scenes Himself

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan's film 'SVC63' faced production setback.

Body double suffered a heart attack during filming.

Salman then took over demanding action scenes himself.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the film title is 'Monster'.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making headlines with his upcoming action film 'SVC63', directed by Vamshi Paidipally. As filming continues, the production has reportedly faced an unexpected setback after Salman Khan's body double suffered a heart attack during the shoot. With the stunt performer currently unable to return to action sequences, Salman has reportedly stepped in to handle some of the film's demanding scenes himself.

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Body Double's Health Emergency Causes Concern On SLVC3 Set

According to a report by The Indian Express, 'SVC63' features several action sequences that were being filmed with the assistance of a body double. During the shoot, the stunt performer reportedly became unwell and suffered a heart attack.

The incident created a challenge for the production, as the performer is currently not in a position to take part in action scenes. However, the disruption has not reportedly brought filming to a prolonged halt, with Salman stepping forward to keep the schedule moving.

Salman Khan To Perform Key Action Sequences Himself

According to the report, Salman has decided to take on some of the film's difficult and high-risk action sequences himself. The actor has previously performed a number of action and stunt scenes in his films, and he is now reportedly continuing that approach in 'SVC63'.

Until the stunt performer makes a full recovery and returns to the set, Salman is expected to shoot the required action portions himself.

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Is Salman Khan's Film Titled 'Monster'?

Sources close to the project reportedly claim that Salman does not want the production schedule to be affected by the stunt performer's health setback. As a result, he is now taking responsibility for the action scenes that were to be handled with the body double.

Meanwhile, according to a Filmfare report, Salman Khan's film has reportedly been titled 'Monster'. However, the makers have not yet made an official announcement about the title.