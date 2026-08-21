Salman Khan's body double suffered a heart attack during the shoot. This incident created a challenge for the production as the performer is currently unable to participate in action sequences.
Salman Khan's Body Double Suffers Heart Attack, Actor To Shoot SVC63 Action Scenes Himself
Salman Khan's body double reportedly suffered a heart attack during SVC63 shooting. The actor will reportedly perform key action scenes himself.
- Salman Khan's film 'SVC63' faced production setback.
- Body double suffered a heart attack during filming.
- Salman then took over demanding action scenes himself.
- Unconfirmed reports suggest the film title is 'Monster'.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making headlines with his upcoming action film 'SVC63', directed by Vamshi Paidipally. As filming continues, the production has reportedly faced an unexpected setback after Salman Khan's body double suffered a heart attack during the shoot. With the stunt performer currently unable to return to action sequences, Salman has reportedly stepped in to handle some of the film's demanding scenes himself.
ALSO READ: ‘Salman Khan Gym’ In Greater Kailash Catches Fire, No Casualties Reported
Body Double's Health Emergency Causes Concern On SLVC3 Set
According to a report by The Indian Express, 'SVC63' features several action sequences that were being filmed with the assistance of a body double. During the shoot, the stunt performer reportedly became unwell and suffered a heart attack.
The incident created a challenge for the production, as the performer is currently not in a position to take part in action scenes. However, the disruption has not reportedly brought filming to a prolonged halt, with Salman stepping forward to keep the schedule moving.
Salman Khan To Perform Key Action Sequences Himself
According to the report, Salman has decided to take on some of the film's difficult and high-risk action sequences himself. The actor has previously performed a number of action and stunt scenes in his films, and he is now reportedly continuing that approach in 'SVC63'.
Until the stunt performer makes a full recovery and returns to the set, Salman is expected to shoot the required action portions himself.
ALSO READ: Yash's 'Toxic' Eyes 12,000-Screen Worldwide Release; Actor's Second Film To Cross 1M BMS Interests
Is Salman Khan's Film Titled 'Monster'?
Sources close to the project reportedly claim that Salman does not want the production schedule to be affected by the stunt performer's health setback. As a result, he is now taking responsibility for the action scenes that were to be handled with the body double.
Meanwhile, according to a Filmfare report, Salman Khan's film has reportedly been titled 'Monster'. However, the makers have not yet made an official announcement about the title.
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused a setback during the filming of 'SVC63'?
How is Salman Khan addressing the production challenge on 'SVC63'?
Salman Khan has stepped in to perform some of the film's demanding action sequences himself. He is taking on these scenes to ensure the production schedule continues without prolonged halts.
What is the rumored title of Salman Khan's new film?
According to a Filmfare report, Salman Khan's film is reportedly titled 'Monster'. However, the makers have not yet made an official announcement about the title.