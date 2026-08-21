Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film crossed one million BookMyShow interests, Yash's second after KGF.

Advance bookings opened August 21; releasing in six languages.

It received an 'A' certificate with minor audio modifications.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is heading towards a massive global theatrical rollout. According to Sacnilk, the film is targeting 12,000 screens worldwide. As anticipation builds for the August 26 release, Toxic has reportedly crossed 1 million interests on BookMyShow, becoming the 14th Indian film to reach the milestone and Yash's second after KGF Chapter 2. Advance bookings in India have already begun today, on August 21.

ALSO READ: Tamil Actor Vimal Spotted Selling Vegetables At Hometown Market Amid Cheque Bounce Case; Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Toxic Advance Booking Opens On August 21

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is scheduled to reach cinemas on August 26, giving Indian audiences five days of advance sales once bookings open on August 21. The film is planned for release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English, widening its theatrical reach across India and overseas markets.

he final global screen count is yet to be officially confirmed, but Sacnilk has reported 12,000-screen target points to an exceptionally large release for the Yash-led project. Toxic marks the actor's first major theatrical release after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2.

ALSO READ: Why Did Deepika Padukone Exit Prabhas Starrer 'Spirit'? Producer Reveals 10% Profit Demand, Story Leak Claim

Toxic Crosses 1 Million BookMyShow Interests

According to industry tracker, Sacnilk's report, Toxic has now crossed the 1 million-interest mark on BookMyShow. That puts the film among a select group of Indian releases to reach the milestone.

More significantly for Yash, it becomes only his second film to achieve 1 million BookMyShow interests after KGF Chapter 2.

Toxic Gets 'A' Certificate With No Cuts

The film has also received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), signalling its adult-oriented treatment and high-intensity content.

Toxic was cleared by the CBFC last week. The film, shot in Kannada and English, has a runtime of 3 hours 12 minutes, according to the supplied CBFC details. The board asked the makers to mute and replace two words and phrases in the Kannada version, with corresponding changes in the English subtitles.

The statutory anti-smoking and anti-drinking warning must also be added. Apart from those changes, the CBFC has not demanded cuts, allowing the film to release with its 'A' rating.