India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesYash's 'Toxic' Eyes 12,000-Screen Worldwide Release; Actor's Second Film To Cross 1M BMS Interests

Yash's 'Toxic' Eyes 12,000-Screen Worldwide Release; Actor's Second Film To Cross 1M BMS Interests

Yash's Toxic is reportedly targeting a 12,000-screen worldwide release. The film has crossed 1M BookMyShow interests ahead of its August 26 debut.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film crossed one million BookMyShow interests, Yash's second after KGF.
  • Advance bookings opened August 21; releasing in six languages.
  • It received an 'A' certificate with minor audio modifications.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is heading towards a massive global theatrical rollout. According to Sacnilk, the film is targeting 12,000 screens worldwide. As anticipation builds for the August 26 release, Toxic has reportedly crossed 1 million interests on BookMyShow, becoming the 14th Indian film to reach the milestone and Yash's second after KGF Chapter 2. Advance bookings in India have already begun today, on August 21.

ALSO READ: Tamil Actor Vimal Spotted Selling Vegetables At Hometown Market Amid Cheque Bounce Case; Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Toxic Advance Booking Opens On August 21

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is scheduled to reach cinemas on August 26, giving Indian audiences five days of advance sales once bookings open on August 21. The film is planned for release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English, widening its theatrical reach across India and overseas markets.

he final global screen count is yet to be officially confirmed, but Sacnilk has reported 12,000-screen target points to an exceptionally large release for the Yash-led project. Toxic marks the actor's first major theatrical release after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2.

ALSO READ: Why Did Deepika Padukone Exit Prabhas Starrer 'Spirit'? Producer Reveals 10% Profit Demand, Story Leak Claim

Toxic Crosses 1 Million BookMyShow Interests

According to industry tracker, Sacnilk's report, Toxic has now crossed the 1 million-interest mark on BookMyShow. That puts the film among a select group of Indian releases to reach the milestone.

More significantly for Yash, it becomes only his second film to achieve 1 million BookMyShow interests after KGF Chapter 2.

Toxic Gets 'A' Certificate With No Cuts

The film has also received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), signalling its adult-oriented treatment and high-intensity content.

Toxic was cleared by the CBFC last week. The film, shot in Kannada and English, has a runtime of 3 hours 12 minutes, according to the supplied CBFC details. The board asked the makers to mute and replace two words and phrases in the Kannada version, with corresponding changes in the English subtitles.

The statutory anti-smoking and anti-drinking warning must also be added. Apart from those changes, the CBFC has not demanded cuts, allowing the film to release with its 'A' rating.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When do advance bookings for 'Toxic' open, and when is the film released?

Advance bookings for 'Toxic' in India began on August 21. The film is scheduled for a global theatrical release on August 26.

How many screens is 'Toxic' targeting for its global release?

According to Sacnilk, 'Toxic' is targeting a massive global theatrical rollout across 12,000 screens worldwide. This points to an exceptionally large release for the film.

What significant milestone has 'Toxic' achieved on BookMyShow?

'Toxic' has crossed 1 million interests on BookMyShow, making it the 14th Indian film to reach this milestone. It is also Yash's second film to achieve this after KGF Chapter 2.

What is the CBFC certification for the film 'Toxic'?

'Toxic' has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. This signals its adult-oriented treatment and high-intensity content.

What is the runtime of the movie 'Toxic'?

According to the supplied CBFC details, the film 'Toxic' has a runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes. It was cleared by the board with an 'A' rating.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Aug 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Huma Qureshi Yash Tara Sutaria Nayanthara Toxic Kiara Advani Geetu Mohandas Toxic A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups Toxic A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups Toxic Advance Bookings
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Yash's 'Toxic' Eyes 12,000-Screen Worldwide Release; Actor's Second Film To Cross 1M BMS Interests
Yash's 'Toxic' Eyes 12,000-Screen Worldwide Release; Actor's Second Film To Cross 1M BMS Interests
Movies
Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' Mints Rs 6 Cr On Day 7, Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' Just Collects Rs 1.35 Cr
Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' Mints Rs 6 Cr On Day 7, Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' Just Collects Rs 1.35 Cr
Movies
‘Awarapan’ Leaked Online As Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’ Stays 70.40% Ahead Of ‘Batwara 1947’
‘Awarapan’ Leaked Online As Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’ Stays 70.40% Ahead Of ‘Batwara 1947’
Movies
'The Odyssey' Becomes Highest-Grossing R-Rated Film With $1.352 Bn Global Box Office; Beats 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
'The Odyssey' Becomes Highest-Grossing R-Rated Film With $1.352 Bn Global Box Office; Beats 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Advertisement

Videos

Jaipur School Clash: CJP Accuses BJP Supporters of Planned Attack, Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum
Jaipur School Visit: CJP Worker Alleges Assault by BJP-RSS Supporters, Claims Injury
Jaipur Clash: CJP Workers Attacked, Vehicles Vandalised During School Visit
Ayodhya Ram Temple Row: Nripendra Misra Rejects Reports of Dispute With Champat Rai
Jaipur Clash: CJP Workers Face Protest and Vehicle Damage During School Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget