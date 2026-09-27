Kaira Anu Opens Up About Breakup With Gullu On 'Rise And Fall 2', Claims She Was 'Betrayed'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kaira Anu discussed ex-boyfriend Gullu's betrayal on 'Rise And Fall 2'.

They won 'Splitsvilla X6' together, but broke up shortly after.

Kaira revealed deep trust issues after their public separation.

Gullu is now competing in 'Bigg Boss 20' reality show.

Amazon Prime Video's reality show 'Rise And Fall 2' has returned with a fresh group of contestants and a new battle for power. Hosted by Virender Sehwag, the second season features 15 contestants divided into 'Rulers' and 'Workers'. Among them is Kaira Anu, the winner of 'Splitsvilla X6', who has now opened up about her past relationship with Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, who is currently a contestant in Bigg Boss 20.

During her introduction on the show, Kaira spoke candidly about her romance, breakup and the trust issues she has faced since the relationship ended. Kaira and Gullu first met on 'Splitsvilla X6', where their growing bond eventually turned into a relationship. The pair went on to win the show together in May 2026 and took home prize money of Rs 20 lakh. However, their relationship came to an end in June 2026, shortly after the show concluded.

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Kaira Anu Talks About Gullu And Their Breakup

As Kaira entered 'Rise And Fall 2', her relationship with Gullu became an obvious topic of conversation.

When Virender Sehwag asked her, “What is this ‘gullu-gullu’?”, Kaira replied, “Actually, I love wholeheartedly. In my previous show, I formed a heartfelt connection with someone. I found a good person there. We won the show together. Now, he is somewhere else and I am somewhere else. I was also betrayed with all my heart, but it’s okay. Everything makes you stronger.”

Kaira went on to explain how both her relationship and breakup became a talking point among viewers. She said, “My relationship also trended, but so did my breakup. Everyone says that I made my place by doing ‘gullu-gullu’. But honestly, I have come here to prove them wrong because the betrayal has made me stronger. Show me Kaira, Fyra and Cryra all in one person. But now, my trust issues are very strong. I don’t know whom to trust and whom not to. Maybe I know... no, I don’t.”

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Who Are The Contestants On 'Rise And Fall 2'?

The second season features Gautam Gulati, Kaira Anu, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker, Irina Rudakova, Aneesh Bhagat, Sara Gurpal, Niharika Tiwari, Siveth Tomar, Kajal Raghwani, Raj Grover, Manish Kashyap and Tej Pratap Yadav as contestants.

'Rise And Fall 2' is available to watch on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar is currently appearing on Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 20', where his game has been receiving attention from viewers.