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English NewsEntertainmentOTTKaira Anu Opens Up About Breakup With Gullu On 'Rise And Fall 2', Claims She Was 'Betrayed'

Kaira Anu Opens Up About Breakup With Gullu On 'Rise And Fall 2', Claims She Was 'Betrayed'

Kaira Anu opens up about her breakup with Gullu on Rise And Fall 2, recalling their Splitvilla X6 romance, alleged betrayal and her trust issues.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kaira Anu discussed ex-boyfriend Gullu's betrayal on 'Rise And Fall 2'.
  • They won 'Splitsvilla X6' together, but broke up shortly after.
  • Kaira revealed deep trust issues after their public separation.
  • Gullu is now competing in 'Bigg Boss 20' reality show.

Amazon Prime Video's reality show 'Rise And Fall 2' has returned with a fresh group of contestants and a new battle for power. Hosted by Virender Sehwag, the second season features 15 contestants divided into 'Rulers' and 'Workers'. Among them is Kaira Anu, the winner of 'Splitsvilla X6', who has now opened up about her past relationship with Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, who is currently a contestant in Bigg Boss 20.

During her introduction on the show, Kaira spoke candidly about her romance, breakup and the trust issues she has faced since the relationship ended. Kaira and Gullu first met on 'Splitsvilla X6', where their growing bond eventually turned into a relationship. The pair went on to win the show together in May 2026 and took home prize money of Rs 20 lakh. However, their relationship came to an end in June 2026, shortly after the show concluded.

ALSO READ: Shehzad Poonawalla Clashes With Swara Bhasker On 'Rise And Fall 2', Says 'Apne Husband Ko Jita Dijiye'

Kaira Anu Talks About Gullu And Their Breakup

As Kaira entered 'Rise And Fall 2', her relationship with Gullu became an obvious topic of conversation.

When Virender Sehwag asked her, “What is this ‘gullu-gullu’?”, Kaira replied, “Actually, I love wholeheartedly. In my previous show, I formed a heartfelt connection with someone. I found a good person there. We won the show together. Now, he is somewhere else and I am somewhere else. I was also betrayed with all my heart, but it’s okay. Everything makes you stronger.”

Kaira went on to explain how both her relationship and breakup became a talking point among viewers. She said, “My relationship also trended, but so did my breakup. Everyone says that I made my place by doing ‘gullu-gullu’. But honestly, I have come here to prove them wrong because the betrayal has made me stronger. Show me Kaira, Fyra and Cryra all in one person. But now, my trust issues are very strong. I don’t know whom to trust and whom not to. Maybe I know... no, I don’t.”

ALSO READ: 'Bahut Bol Raha Hai Tu': Ranbir Kapoor Snaps At Paps During Outing With Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal | WATCH

Who Are The Contestants On 'Rise And Fall 2'?

The second season features Gautam Gulati, Kaira Anu, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker, Irina Rudakova, Aneesh Bhagat, Sara Gurpal, Niharika Tiwari, Siveth Tomar, Kajal Raghwani, Raj Grover, Manish Kashyap and Tej Pratap Yadav as contestants.

'Rise And Fall 2' is available to watch on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar is currently appearing on Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 20', where his game has been receiving attention from viewers.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What show is Kaira Anu currently participating in?

Kaira Anu is a contestant on Amazon Prime Video's 'Rise And Fall 2'. She is among 15 contestants divided into 'Rulers' and 'Workers' on the show, hosted by Virender Sehwag.

Who is Gullu and what is his connection to Kaira Anu?

Gullu, or Kushal Tanwar, was Kaira Anu's romantic partner. They met and won 'Splitsvilla X6' together, but their relationship ended shortly after the show in June 2026.

What did Kaira Anu reveal about her past relationship on 'Rise And Fall 2'?

Kaira revealed she formed a heartfelt connection but was betrayed, which resulted in strong trust issues. She stated the breakup made her stronger, despite becoming a topic of public discussion.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kushal Tanwar Gullu Kaira Anu Bigg Boss 20 Rise And Fall 2 Splitvilla X6
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