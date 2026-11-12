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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Leave Children Out Of It': Vivian Dsena Backs Mahhi Vij, Slams Bigg Boss 20 Contestants For Targeting Daughter Tara

'Leave Children Out Of It': Vivian Dsena Backs Mahhi Vij, Slams Bigg Boss 20 Contestants For Targeting Daughter Tara

Vivian Dsena has slammed 'Bigg Boss 20' contestants for involving Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's seven-year-old daughter, Tara, in a captaincy task. He urged housemates to respect personal boundaries.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The insensitive actions caused widespread outrage among audience.

Bigg Boss 20 house has officially sparked strong reactions from the television fraternity, with actor Vivian Dsena publicly coming out in support of Mahhi Vij. Breaking his usual silence on the reality programme, Dsena took to social media to heavily condemn housemates, including Kanika Mann and Yung DSA, for dragging Mahhi's seven-year-old daughter, Tara, into a recent captaincy task to provoke a reaction. Recalling a similarly painful experience involving his own daughter, the actor strongly reiterated that innocent children should never be dragged into adult conflicts or competitive gameplay.

'Some Boundaries Should Never Be Crossed'

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former Bigg Boss contestant shared a heartfelt note tagging both Mahhi and her estranged husband, Jay Bhanushali. Calling out the insensitive behaviour, Vivian penned his complete thoughts; "Throughout my journey with Bigg Boss, both before and after being a part of the show, I've consciously refrained from commenting on its happenings. But this particular incident has genuinely compelled me to break that silence. Having experienced something similar when my daughter's name was brought into the show during a particular segment, I know how deeply something like this can affect a parent."

Also Read: Jackie Shroff Maintains Silence When Asked About Son Tiger's Firing Incident At 'Kaali Kheti' Trailer Launch

He further urged the contestants to play a clean game, adding, "You can question someone's game, disagree with their decisions or have differences of opinion, but never bring an innocent child into an adult's battles. Tara is just seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with this game. @MahhiVij_, stay strong. Your strength speaks for itself. Wishing you and @imjaybhanushali nothing but positivity and strength. Play the game, fight your battles, but leave the children out of it. Some boundaries should never be crossed, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house."

'Bigg Boss 20' Task Controversy

The massive online outrage stems from a recent captaincy task in the Bigg Boss 20 house, where contestants were challenged to get reactions out of Mahhi and make her cry. Sinking to personal lows, housemates like Kanika Mann, YungDSA, and Uditi repeatedly referenced her daughter Tara, allegedly calling Mahhi a bad mother to incite an emotional breakdown. The insensitive approach has drawn widespread flak on social media, with fans and celebrities alike calling out the contestants for their toxic gameplay.

Also Read: Monalisa, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey And More Bhojpuri Stars' Saree Looks To Bookmark For Chhath Puja

Bigg Boss 20 Fresh Drama

While the task controversy continues to draw heat from the outside world, the internal dynamics of the house remain as volatile as ever. Moving past the captaincy drama, the latest episode delivered another major dose of high-voltage action as popular creators Scout and Yung DSA got into a massive, ugly brawl.

 
 
 
 
 
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What began as a minor disagreement over household duties quickly escalated into a full-blown screaming match, forcing other housemates to intervene. With shifting loyalties and rising tempers, the fierce rivalry between Scout and DSA promises to dominate the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Vivian Dsena's main message to the contestants?

He urged them not to involve innocent children in adult conflicts or competitive gameplay. He stressed that some boundaries should never be crossed, even within the game.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahhi Vij Vivian Dsena Scout Bigg Boss 20 YungDSA
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