Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The insensitive actions caused widespread outrage among audience.

Bigg Boss 20 house has officially sparked strong reactions from the television fraternity, with actor Vivian Dsena publicly coming out in support of Mahhi Vij. Breaking his usual silence on the reality programme, Dsena took to social media to heavily condemn housemates, including Kanika Mann and Yung DSA, for dragging Mahhi's seven-year-old daughter, Tara, into a recent captaincy task to provoke a reaction. Recalling a similarly painful experience involving his own daughter, the actor strongly reiterated that innocent children should never be dragged into adult conflicts or competitive gameplay.

'Some Boundaries Should Never Be Crossed'

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former Bigg Boss contestant shared a heartfelt note tagging both Mahhi and her estranged husband, Jay Bhanushali. Calling out the insensitive behaviour, Vivian penned his complete thoughts; "Throughout my journey with Bigg Boss, both before and after being a part of the show, I've consciously refrained from commenting on its happenings. But this particular incident has genuinely compelled me to break that silence. Having experienced something similar when my daughter's name was brought into the show during a particular segment, I know how deeply something like this can affect a parent."

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He further urged the contestants to play a clean game, adding, "You can question someone's game, disagree with their decisions or have differences of opinion, but never bring an innocent child into an adult's battles. Tara is just seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with this game. @MahhiVij_, stay strong. Your strength speaks for itself. Wishing you and @imjaybhanushali nothing but positivity and strength. Play the game, fight your battles, but leave the children out of it. Some boundaries should never be crossed, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house."

Throughout my journey with Bigg Boss, both before and after being a part of the show, I've consciously refrained from commenting on its happenings. But this particular incident has genuinely compelled me to break that silence. Having experienced something similar when my daughter's name was brought into the show during a particular segment, I know how deeply something like this can affect a parent. You can question someone's game, disagree with their decisions or have differences of opinion, but never bring an innocent child into an adult's battles. Tara is just seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with this game. @MahhiVij_ , stay strong. Your strength speaks for itself. Wishing you and @imjaybhanushali nothing but positivity and strength. Play the game, fight your battles, but leave the children out of it. Some boundaries should never be crossed, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house. — Vivian Dsena (@VivianDsena01) November 12, 2026

'Bigg Boss 20' Task Controversy

The massive online outrage stems from a recent captaincy task in the Bigg Boss 20 house, where contestants were challenged to get reactions out of Mahhi and make her cry. Sinking to personal lows, housemates like Kanika Mann, YungDSA, and Uditi repeatedly referenced her daughter Tara, allegedly calling Mahhi a bad mother to incite an emotional breakdown. The insensitive approach has drawn widespread flak on social media, with fans and celebrities alike calling out the contestants for their toxic gameplay.

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Bigg Boss 20 Fresh Drama

While the task controversy continues to draw heat from the outside world, the internal dynamics of the house remain as volatile as ever. Moving past the captaincy drama, the latest episode delivered another major dose of high-voltage action as popular creators Scout and Yung DSA got into a massive, ugly brawl.

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What began as a minor disagreement over household duties quickly escalated into a full-blown screaming match, forcing other housemates to intervene. With shifting loyalties and rising tempers, the fierce rivalry between Scout and DSA promises to dominate the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.