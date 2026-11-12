Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AAP released its second list of 31 Punjab candidates.

Several sitting MLAs and ministers were notably replaced.

Two MPs and key figures received Assembly nominations.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its second list of candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections, announcing 31 names. The list includes candidates for key constituencies such as Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Amritsar North, while several sitting MLAs have been replaced.

The party has fielded Sarwan Salaria from Sujanpur, Rohit Syal from Pathankot, Raman Bahl from Gurdaspur, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar and Guriqbal Singh Mahal from Qadian.

Other candidates named in the list include Harjobanjit Singh Randhawa, also known as Joban Randhawa, from Fatehgarh Churian; Sonia Mann from Raja Sansi; Talbir Singh Gill from Majitha; Karamjit Singh Rintu from Amritsar North; and Jassa Patti from Patti.

Laljit Singh Bhullar Replaced In Patti

AAP has announced a new candidate for the Patti Assembly constituency, currently represented by Laljit Singh Bhullar, a former minister who is in jail.

A day before the candidate list was released, Bhullar had announced that he would not contest the Punjab Assembly elections. His continued imprisonment had fuelled speculation that the party could withdraw his candidature and that he might contest as an independent candidate.

However, Bhullar clarified through a social media post that he would neither contest as an independent nor join another party to contest the elections. He had announced his decision to withdraw from the electoral race.

AAP Replaces Several Sitting MLAs

The second list also features changes in several constituencies represented by sitting AAP MLAs.

ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ 2027 ਦੀਆਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਲਈ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਦੂਜੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਸਾਰੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ-ਬਹੁਤ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ https://t.co/dwXMcW6DCe — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) November 12, 2026

In Chamkaur Sahib, Ropar, the party has replaced Dr Charanjit Singh with Jasvir Singh Garhi, who joined AAP from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In Mohali, former minister and singer Anmol Gagan Mann has been replaced by Parminder Singh Goldy. Gopal Singh has been nominated from Bathinda Rural in place of sitting MLA Amit Ratan Kotfatta.

For the Abohar Assembly seat in Fazilka district, AAP has fielded Suhani Doda, daughter-in-law of liquor baron Shivlal Doda.

Two MPs Get Assembly Tickets

AAP has also nominated two sitting MPs for the Assembly elections.

Sangrur MP and former minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been fielded from Barnala, a constituency he has previously represented as an MLA.

Hoshiarpur MP Rajkumar Chabbewal has been nominated from the Phagwara Assembly seat.

Agriculture Minister Replaced By Relative In Lambi

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khundiyan has been replaced by his relative Randhir Singh Dheera as the party's candidate from the Lambi Assembly constituency in Muktsar.

Punjabi actress Sonia Mann has also been fielded from the Raja Sansi constituency in Amritsar.

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AAP Announces Candidates For Jalandhar And Other Seats

The party has announced candidates for several constituencies across the state, including the following seats:

Bholath: Advocate Harsimran Singh

Kapurthala: Davinder Pal Singh Ranga

Phagwara: Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal

Phillaur: Harjot Kaur Lohatia

Shahkot: Balveer Singh Pala Jalalpur

Jalandhar Central: Nitin Kohli

Jalandhar North: Vineet Dhir

Jalandhar Cantt: Deepak Bali

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