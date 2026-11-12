ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaPunjab Assembly Elections: AAP Releases Second List Of 31 Candidates, Replaces Several Sitting MLAs

Punjab Assembly Elections: AAP Releases Second List Of 31 Candidates, Replaces Several Sitting MLAs

The party has fielded Sarwan Salaria from Sujanpur, Rohit Syal from Pathankot, Raman Bahl from Gurdaspur, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar and Guriqbal Singh Mahal from Qadian.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AAP released its second list of 31 Punjab candidates.
  • Several sitting MLAs and ministers were notably replaced.
  • Two MPs and key figures received Assembly nominations.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its second list of candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections, announcing 31 names. The list includes candidates for key constituencies such as Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Amritsar North, while several sitting MLAs have been replaced.

The party has fielded Sarwan Salaria from Sujanpur, Rohit Syal from Pathankot, Raman Bahl from Gurdaspur, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar and Guriqbal Singh Mahal from Qadian.

Other candidates named in the list include Harjobanjit Singh Randhawa, also known as Joban Randhawa, from Fatehgarh Churian; Sonia Mann from Raja Sansi; Talbir Singh Gill from Majitha; Karamjit Singh Rintu from Amritsar North; and Jassa Patti from Patti.

Laljit Singh Bhullar Replaced In Patti

AAP has announced a new candidate for the Patti Assembly constituency, currently represented by Laljit Singh Bhullar, a former minister who is in jail.

A day before the candidate list was released, Bhullar had announced that he would not contest the Punjab Assembly elections. His continued imprisonment had fuelled speculation that the party could withdraw his candidature and that he might contest as an independent candidate.

However, Bhullar clarified through a social media post that he would neither contest as an independent nor join another party to contest the elections. He had announced his decision to withdraw from the electoral race.

AAP Replaces Several Sitting MLAs

The second list also features changes in several constituencies represented by sitting AAP MLAs.

In Chamkaur Sahib, Ropar, the party has replaced Dr Charanjit Singh with Jasvir Singh Garhi, who joined AAP from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In Mohali, former minister and singer Anmol Gagan Mann has been replaced by Parminder Singh Goldy. Gopal Singh has been nominated from Bathinda Rural in place of sitting MLA Amit Ratan Kotfatta.

For the Abohar Assembly seat in Fazilka district, AAP has fielded Suhani Doda, daughter-in-law of liquor baron Shivlal Doda.

Two MPs Get Assembly Tickets

AAP has also nominated two sitting MPs for the Assembly elections.

Sangrur MP and former minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been fielded from Barnala, a constituency he has previously represented as an MLA.

Hoshiarpur MP Rajkumar Chabbewal has been nominated from the Phagwara Assembly seat.

Agriculture Minister Replaced By Relative In Lambi

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khundiyan has been replaced by his relative Randhir Singh Dheera as the party's candidate from the Lambi Assembly constituency in Muktsar.

Punjabi actress Sonia Mann has also been fielded from the Raja Sansi constituency in Amritsar.

ALSO READ: Special Parliament Session Soon? PM Modi Govt Eyes 850 Lok Sabha Seats, Women's Quota Bill

AAP Announces Candidates For Jalandhar And Other Seats

The party has announced candidates for several constituencies across the state, including the following seats:

  • Bholath: Advocate Harsimran Singh

  • Kapurthala: Davinder Pal Singh Ranga

  • Phagwara: Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal

  • Phillaur: Harjot Kaur Lohatia

  • Shahkot: Balveer Singh Pala Jalalpur

  • Jalandhar Central: Nitin Kohli

  • Jalandhar North: Vineet Dhir

  • Jalandhar Cantt: Deepak Bali

ALSO READ: Delhi Gets Its Longest Chhath Ghat At 11 Km, 1,482 Sites To Host Puja This Year

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Aam Aadmi Party's recent announcement regarding the Punjab Assembly elections?

The AAP has released its second list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. This list includes candidates for key constituencies and features several replacements of sitting MLAs.

Did AAP replace any sitting MLAs in its second list of candidates?

Yes, the AAP replaced several sitting MLAs. Notable replacements include Dr Charanjit Singh in Chamkaur Sahib, Anmol Gagan Mann in Mohali, and Amit Ratan Kotfatta in Bathinda Rural.

Are any sitting Members of Parliament contesting the Assembly elections for AAP?

Yes, two sitting MPs have been nominated. Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will contest from Barnala, and Hoshiarpur MP Rajkumar Chabbewal will contest from Phagwara.

What happened with Laljit Singh Bhullar's candidature for the Patti constituency?

Laljit Singh Bhullar, the sitting MLA for Patti, was replaced by Jassa Patti. Bhullar had announced his withdrawal from the electoral race due to his continued imprisonment.

Who are some of the new notable candidates announced by AAP?

New candidates include Punjabi actress Sonia Mann from Raja Sansi and Suhani Doda, daughter-in-law of liquor baron Shivlal Doda, from Abohar.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Nov 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab Assembly Elections MLA AAP AAP Releases Second List 31 Candidates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Special Parliament Session Soon? PM Modi Govt Eyes 850 Lok Sabha Seats, Women's Quota Bill
Special Parliament Session Soon? PM Modi Govt Eyes 850 Lok Sabha Seats, Delimitation Bill
India
Delhi Gets Its Longest Chhath Ghat At 11 Km, 1,482 Sites To Host Puja This Year
Delhi Gets Its Longest Chhath Ghat At 11 Km, 1,482 Sites To Host Puja This Year
India
‘We Have No Personal Differences’: Sam Pitroda Praises PM Modi, Gets Diwali Wish In Reply
‘We Have No Personal Differences’: Sam Pitroda Praises PM Modi, Gets Diwali Wish In Reply
India
Rain To Return To South India After Brief Lull; New BoB System Likely To Become Depression By Nov 15
New BoB System May Become Depression By Nov 15, Rain To Return After Brief Lull
Advertisement

Videos

Owaisi Questions: Asaduddin Owaisi Demands List of 1.27 Crore Deleted Voter Names
Political Challenge: Chandrashekhar Azad Announces Plans to Contest All 403 UP Assembly Seats
New Alliance: Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Announce Samajik Parivartan Morcha in UP
CM Candidate: Chandrashekhar Azad Named Chief Ministerial Face of Samajik Parivartan Morcha
Political Shakeup: New Dalit-Muslim Alliance Prepares to Change UP's Political Equations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget