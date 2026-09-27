WATCH: Ravi Kishan Seen In Waterlogged Gorakhpur After Heavy Rain; 'Spain' Remark Resurfaces

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gorakhpur faced widespread waterlogging after heavy rainfall.

MP Ravi Kishan inspected affected areas, directed officials.

Social media revived his past

Kishan stated water is receding after unprecedented rainfall.

Gorakhpur saw a widespread waterlogging following heavy rainfall, prompting BJP MP Ravi Kishan to visit several affected areas and review the situation with local officials. Visuals of the waterlogged city, including reports that water reached the MP’s residence, have also drawn attention online. Social media users have also revived his earlier remark about turning Gorakhpur into Spain.

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Ravi Kishan Inspects Waterlogged Areas In Gorakhpur

Ravi Kishan visited waterlogged areas near Gorakhpur’s Taramandal and inspected the situation alongside Mayor Dr Manglesh Shrivastava and Municipal Commissioner Ajay Jain. During the visit, he spoke to residents about the problems caused by the accumulated water and directed officials to strengthen drainage arrangements.

आज महापौर डॉ. मंगलेश श्रीवास्तव जी के साथ तारामंडल स्थित गोरक्ष एन्क्लेव के निकट जलभराव की स्थिति का निरीक्षण किया।



लगातार हो रही बारिश के कारण क्षेत्र में जलभराव की स्थिति का मौके पर जायजा लिया तथा संबंधित अधिकारियों एवं नगर निगम की टीम को जलनिकासी की समुचित व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित… pic.twitter.com/uf6tbP5Wsl — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) September 26, 2026

The BJP MP also asked the Municipal Corporation team to deploy pumps wherever necessary and ensure that water is removed from heavily affected areas.

पिछले 48 घंटों से लगातार हो रही बारिश के कारण शहर के कई हिस्सों में सड़कों पर पोटहोल्स और जलभराव की स्थिति बनी है। नगर निगम की टीमें लगातार फील्ड में हैं और पोटहोल्स को चिन्हित कर प्राथमिकता के आधार पर उनके भराव और मरम्मत का कार्य किया जा रहा है। हमने सभी संबंधित अधिकारियों और… pic.twitter.com/rsTnZH2ooI — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) September 26, 2026

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Ravi Kishan Says Water Is Receding After Heavy Rain

According to ANI, Ravi Kishan said the rainfall had been unusually intense and compared it to a cloudburst while describing the situation across the city.

He said, "The water is now receding. If the rain stops for two or three hours, the accumulated water will certainly drain away. There are established drainage channels, and the water will flow out through them. The intensity of this rainfall was unprecedented. No one had witnessed such heavy rain in the last 15–19 years. It was almost like a cloudburst. The entire city was inundated, but the water is now receding from many areas. If it does not rain for the next few hours, even more water will drain away. The administration is always prepared..."

Social Media Revives Ravi Kishan’s ‘Spain’ Remark

As images and videos of waterlogged Gorakhpur circulated online, some social media users brought back Kishan’s earlier comments about transforming the city into Spain.

One user wrote, "Water entered the residence of Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan following heavy rainfall. Ravi Kishan stepped out to inspect the waterlogging and assess the drainage arrangements in the city."

Another joked, "Ravi Kishan ji is enjoying the swimming pool in his parliamentary constituency Spain."

A separate post said, "He should be glad that he has finally entered in Venice."

Another user commented, "When the MP’s own house floods, the drainage reality becomes impossible to ignore."

One more post read, "Bada jaldi spain se gorakhpur ban gaya."

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Ravi Kishan’s Viral Meme Moments

Ravi Kishan has also been the subject of several viral social media moments in recent months. During his stint on the Prime Video reality series Alliance, the actor-politician made an emotional early exit to return to Gorakhpur and carry out his responsibilities as an MP. His remark that he needed to leave for "desh ki seva" subsequently became a meme.

Other clips involving Kishan have also circulated widely, including his "Jaldi the late" remark outside Parliament following the death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

He also once accidentally used "home from work" instead of "work from home" while discussing a fuel-saving campaign.

Another viral moment came during an ANI interview about the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, when Kishan mistakenly referred to the NEET question paper as a "newspaper" while calling for strict action against those responsible.

A throwback clip from his podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani has also resurfaced. Asked whether fame or money mattered more, Kishan replied, "Pehchaan, money follows my brother. Money follows. Naam ya daam - naam. Daam toh daud kar ayega." The phrase later inspired further social media discussion and was followed by the release of his song Money Follows My Brother.