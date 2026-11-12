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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJailer 2 OTT Release: Rajinikanth's Blockbuster Now Streaming On Prime Video, Check Details

Jailer 2 OTT Release: Rajinikanth's Blockbuster Now Streaming On Prime Video, Check Details

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is now streaming on Prime Video. Check the OTT release details, streaming languages, cast and plot of the action blockbuster.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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  • Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi among featured actors.

Superstar Rajinikanth's blockbuster 'Jailer 2' has finally arrived on OTT, giving fans another opportunity to watch the action-packed entertainer from the comfort of their homes. Following an impressive theatrical run, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The film, which emerged as one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of 2026, Crossed Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office. Its digital premiere is expected to further expand its reach among audiences who missed watching it on the big screen.

Jailer 2 OTT Release Date And Streaming Platform

Jailer 2 began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2026. The platform has brought the Rajinikanth-starrer to audiences in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The film is available in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, making it accessible to viewers across different regions.

Rajinikanth Returns As Tiger Muthuvel Pandian

The sequel brings Rajinikanth back as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, continuing the story introduced in the 2023 film Jailer. This time, Muthuvel finds himself drawn into another dangerous confrontation when a powerful criminal syndicate threatens his family. With the organisation backed by political influence and international connections, the retired jailer must once again step into action to protect his loved ones and confront the growing threat.

ALSO READ | Jackie Shroff Maintains Silence When Asked About Son Tiger's Firing Incident At 'Kaali Kheti' Trailer Launch

Jailer 2 Cast And Special Appearances

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Yogi Babu. The sequel also features special appearances by Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi, adding to the film's star power.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Calls Sonia Gandhi’s Biography A ‘Self-Goal’, Claims $2 Bn Was Allegedly Parked In Her Swiss Accounts

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. With its theatrical success and now its digital release, the film continues to attract attention among Rajinikanth fans and audiences looking for a high-energy action entertainer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the main cast members in 'Jailer 2'?

Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, and Ramya Krishnan. Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi also make special appearances.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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Rajinikanth Prime Video Jailer 2 OTT Release Jailer 2 Prime Video
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