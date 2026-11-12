Jailer 2 OTT Release: Rajinikanth's Blockbuster Now Streaming On Prime Video, Check Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi among featured actors.

Superstar Rajinikanth's blockbuster 'Jailer 2' has finally arrived on OTT, giving fans another opportunity to watch the action-packed entertainer from the comfort of their homes. Following an impressive theatrical run, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The film, which emerged as one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of 2026, Crossed Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office. Its digital premiere is expected to further expand its reach among audiences who missed watching it on the big screen.

Jailer 2 OTT Release Date And Streaming Platform

Jailer 2 began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2026. The platform has brought the Rajinikanth-starrer to audiences in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The film is available in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, making it accessible to viewers across different regions.

Rajinikanth Returns As Tiger Muthuvel Pandian

The sequel brings Rajinikanth back as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, continuing the story introduced in the 2023 film Jailer. This time, Muthuvel finds himself drawn into another dangerous confrontation when a powerful criminal syndicate threatens his family. With the organisation backed by political influence and international connections, the retired jailer must once again step into action to protect his loved ones and confront the growing threat.

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Jailer 2 Cast And Special Appearances

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Yogi Babu. The sequel also features special appearances by Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi, adding to the film's star power.

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About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. With its theatrical success and now its digital release, the film continues to attract attention among Rajinikanth fans and audiences looking for a high-energy action entertainer.