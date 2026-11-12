Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Owaisi announced Chandrashekhar Azad as new alliance's CM.

New alliance aims to be Uttar Pradesh's strong political alternative.

Front prioritizes education, employment, farmers; criticized SP's past performance.

Owaisi challenged SP on Muslim CM, emphasized community leadership.

Asaduddin Owaisi has announced Chandrashekhar Azad as the chief ministerial candidate of the newly formed 'Social Change Front', an alliance between Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Azad's Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

Announcing the alliance, Owaisi said the two parties had been holding discussions for a long time and had now come together to present a strong political alternative in Uttar Pradesh.

He said other political parties had failed to stop the BJP, citing the outcomes of the 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024 elections in the state. Owaisi said the new front would work to address public concerns, with a focus on education, employment and farmers' issues.

"Our goal is to save Uttar Pradesh's deteriorating education system and secure the future of the youth, so that unemployment does not become their destiny," he said.

Owaisi also highlighted the need to improve the condition of hospitals and schools and ensure the availability of urea for farmers.

Chandrashekhar Azad Named Chief Ministerial Candidate

Taking aim at the Samajwadi Party (SP), Owaisi questioned its position on the demand for a Muslim Chief Minister and pointed to its time in power, which ended in 2017.

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"Who's stopping you? I'm saying, I'm saying, I'm saying... You were Chief Minister for so many years, your tenure ended in 2017. You're talking about a Muslim Chief Minister. Look, more than 50 people have been rendered homeless. What are you talking about? What we have today is something we all did together to build a leadership with full respect and dignity, to give Uttar Pradesh a strong political option, and we have nominated Chandrashekhar Saheb as our Chief Ministerial candidate," Owaisi said.

Owaisi Targets SP Over Its Remarks On Muslims

Owaisi also criticised the SP over its remarks concerning Muslims and political representation, saying the community should have the opportunity to build its own leadership.

"It will progress, Insha Allah Taala. They have already started facing problems, that's why everyone is saying such nonsense. The BJP has forgotten, who went to Jinnah's tomb... whose book did you ban, tell me now? Then what did you give them? They are saying that Abdul will spread the carpet. You said it on the first day, you did not give him space. Who stopped you, make him one? You will spread the carpet to all those who are ready to spread the carpet in your party. In our party, the one who will not spread the carpet will become a leader and will look you in the eye and decide his own future," he said.

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