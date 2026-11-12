Akhilesh Welcomes Owaisi-Azad's 'Social Change Front', Says BJP Could Lose 2-3% Votes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party formed 'Social Change Front'.

Akhilesh Yadav welcomed alliance, predicting BJP vote loss.

Yadav offered support for PDA and anti-communal forces.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) on Thursday, November 12, formally announced their alliance under the banner of the 'Social Change Front' for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has welcomed the new alliance led by Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad, while suggesting that it could affect the BJP's vote share. However, he also cautioned that political leaders who become “puppets” could face rejection by voters.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "We welcome the 'Social Change Front.' Change must occur at the societal level, but true success will only be achieved when the 'Political Change Front' is activated."

'We Will Cooperate': Akhilesh Yadav On New Alliance

The SP chief said his party would extend support to those who genuinely raise the concerns of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) community and fight communal forces.

"Whoever truly fights against communal forces for the welfare of the PDA society and raises the voice of the PDA society, we will cooperate in taking his honest voice to the public. One benefit of this for the opposition will be that those who used to vote for communal forces after falling prey to emotional rhetoric and deception will no longer go towards them," Yadav said.

Akhilesh Predicts 2-3% Vote Loss For BJP

Yadav further claimed that the new alliance could draw voters away from the BJP, potentially reducing the party's vote share by 2-3%.

"Now, another option will be open for those naive people who vote under the influence. This will result in a further loss of 2-3% votes for the BJP. The BJP will be nowhere. The public understands the truth about those whose sole aim is to create excitement through words and statements," he said.

SP Chief Says PDA Remains A Key Option In UP

Referring to the alliance announcement, Yadav said the development would bring together people seeking political change around the party with the largest base vote in Uttar Pradesh.

"With this long-anticipated development, it has become clear today that the people seeking true change will gravitate towards the party with the largest base vote in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In this context, there is no better option than the PDA," he wrote.

The SP chief also extended his best wishes to the 'Social Change Front'.