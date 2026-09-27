Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shehzad Poonawalla and Swara Bhasker clashed on 'Rise And Fall'.

Host Sehwag questioned their silence, sparking a political confrontation.

Poonawalla referenced Swara's husband Fahad Ahmad's political background.

Shehzad Poonawalla and Swara Bhasker have already brought a political edge to Rise And Fall Season 2. The two didn't have a major confrontation in the opening episode, tensions rose sharply in the second episode. Their exchange included comments about politics, with Poonawalla also bringing Swara's husband Fahad Ahmad into the conversation.

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Shehzad Poonawalla And Swara Bhasker Clash

During the episode, host Virendra Sehwag asked Shehzad why he wasn't speaking to Swara despite their previous interactions on social media.

Virender Sehwag said, "Shehzad ji, social media par toh aapne kayi baatein ki hain Swara ji se, koshish bhi, unhe provoke bhi kiya. Ab jab woh andar aayi hain toh aapne baat hi nahi ki unse. Awaaz baith gayi hai kya?"

To this, Poonawala replied, "Mera swar dabane wala abhi tak koi maa ka laal paida nahi hua hai."

Swara then burst out laughing, while Sehwag pointed out her reaction, saying, "Aapke jawab par Swara ji ka reaction toh mujhe nazar aa raha hai."

Poonawalla replied, "Mai ignore karta hu."

Swara responded, "Ignore ka matlab hota hai bhav na dena jo mai kar rahi hu."

The conversation quickly turned more pointed. Swara told Shehzad, “Chunav nahi hai ye.”

She then took a swipe at his political career, saying, "Inka doobta hua rajneetik career yaha se nahi ujjwal hone wala hai."

Poonawalla hit back saying, "Mere career ki aa mat chinta kijiye, apne husband ko jeeta dijiye."

Swara chose not to continue the exchange and said, “I’m not going to entertain this kichad-patti.”

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Fahad Ahmad's Political Background

Swara's husband Fahad Ahmad is a politician and former Samajwadi Party youth leader who has been active in Maharashtra politics. During the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, he contested the Mumbai Anushakti Nagar constituency on an NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket.

Ahmad faced NCP candidate Sana Malik, the daughter of former minister Nawab Malik, but lost the election.

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What To Expect From 'Rise And Fall 2'

The early episodes of 'Rise And Fall 2' have already brought contrasting personalities into the spotlight. Alongside Swara and Shehzad, Tej Pratap Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are also part of the show's contestant line-up.

Tej Pratap Yadav was previously seen in 'Bhojpuri Bawal', where his distinctive style won attention from fans. His appearance on 'Rise And Fall 2' now gives viewers another chance to see him in a reality-show setting.