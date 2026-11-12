19 Indians Rescued After Oil Tanker Comes Under Projectile Attack Off UAE

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 19 Indian seafarers safely evacuated after UAE tanker attack.

All 22 crew safe; government ensures welfare and assistance.

Three Indian sailors safe after separate Hormuz tanker incident.

Government actively monitoring situations, assisting all affected seafarers.

All 19 Indian seafarers aboard a Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker were safely evacuated after the vessel came under a projectile attack off Mina Saqr in the UAE on Wednesday, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

The tanker, MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY, was carrying 22 crew members, including 19 Indians, when it was targeted while drifting off Mina Saqr on November 11.

In a post on X, Sonowal said the UAE Coast Guard had evacuated all 22 crew members following the incident. None of the Indian seafarers sustained injuries.

"The entire 22-member crew was swiftly and safely evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard, and all 19 of our Indian nationals are completely safe with no injuries," he said.

Government In Touch With Ship Management Company

Sonowal said the government was in touch with the ship management company to ensure the crew's safety and provide them with the necessary assistance.

"We remain in continuous contact with the ship management company to ensure their ongoing safety, welfare and logistical support," the minister said.

Three Indians Safe After Possible Attack On Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz

In a separate incident reported on Wednesday, all three Indian seafarers aboard a Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker, NCC FAJR, were safe after the vessel was involved in a possible attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on November 11.

Sonowal said the entire crew escaped without injuries and that the government was closely monitoring the situation.

"On Nov 11, Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker NCC FAJR, carrying 3 Indian seafarers, was involved in a possible attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Confirming the safety of the Indian nationals, the minister added, "All 3 Indian nationals, along with the entire crew, are safe."

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in regular contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," Sonowal added.