It was hit by a projectile off Mina Saqr, UAE, on November 11. All 22 crew members, including 19 Indians, were safely evacuated without injuries by the UAE Coast Guard.
19 Indians Rescued After Oil Tanker Comes Under Projectile Attack Off UAE
In a post on X, Sonowal said the UAE Coast Guard had evacuated all 22 crew members following the incident. None of the Indian seafarers sustained injuries.
- 19 Indian seafarers safely evacuated after UAE tanker attack.
- All 22 crew safe; government ensures welfare and assistance.
- Three Indian sailors safe after separate Hormuz tanker incident.
- Government actively monitoring situations, assisting all affected seafarers.
All 19 Indian seafarers aboard a Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker were safely evacuated after the vessel came under a projectile attack off Mina Saqr in the UAE on Wednesday, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.
The tanker, MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY, was carrying 22 crew members, including 19 Indians, when it was targeted while drifting off Mina Saqr on November 11.
In a post on X, Sonowal said the UAE Coast Guard had evacuated all 22 crew members following the incident. None of the Indian seafarers sustained injuries.
"The entire 22-member crew was swiftly and safely evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard, and all 19 of our Indian nationals are completely safe with no injuries," he said.
Government In Touch With Ship Management Company
Sonowal said the government was in touch with the ship management company to ensure the crew's safety and provide them with the necessary assistance.
"We remain in continuous contact with the ship management company to ensure their ongoing safety, welfare and logistical support," the minister said.
Three Indians Safe After Possible Attack On Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz
In a separate incident reported on Wednesday, all three Indian seafarers aboard a Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker, NCC FAJR, were safe after the vessel was involved in a possible attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on November 11.
Sonowal said the entire crew escaped without injuries and that the government was closely monitoring the situation.
"On Nov 11, Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker NCC FAJR, carrying 3 Indian seafarers, was involved in a possible attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," he said.
Confirming the safety of the Indian nationals, the minister added, "All 3 Indian nationals, along with the entire crew, are safe."
"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in regular contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," Sonowal added.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY tanker?
Were the Indian seafarers on the MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY injured?
No, all 19 Indian seafarers aboard the MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY were safely evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard and sustained no injuries. The government is ensuring their welfare.
What happened to the NCC FAJR tanker?
The Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker NCC FAJR was involved in a possible attack on November 11 while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. All three Indian seafarers onboard are safe.
How is the government assisting the affected seafarers?
For both incidents, the government is in continuous contact with the respective ship management companies. They are ensuring the crew's ongoing safety, welfare, logistical support, and security.